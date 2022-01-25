Belal Muhammad vs. Vicente Luque rematch set for UFC April 16th headliner

A battle of top-five combatants at 170 pounds will serve as the headliner of an April 16th UFC Fight Night. According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad have agree to face off in a rematch at the event:

Vicente Luque (@VicenteLuqueMMA) vs. Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) will headline UFC Fight Night on April 16, per sources. Ranked Nos. 4 and 5 in the UFC, respectively. Rematch of a fight that took place in 2016, which Luque won via TKO. An impactful one for the division. pic.twitter.com/To6d0ysFd8 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 26, 2022

Luque (21-7-1, 10-3 UFC) has been sensational over the last four years, going 10-1 in the Octagon with nine finishes. He has picked up performance bonuses in six of his last eight bouts overall, and currently sits at number four in the official UFC rankings at welterweight.

Muhammad (20-3, 1 NC, 11-3, 1 NC UFC) is undefeated over the last three years, picking up six wins and going to a No Contest with fellow top contender Leon Edwards. He most recently picked up the biggest win over his career, defeating former title challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson via unanimous decision in December. He owns the five spot in the UFC welterweight rankings as of right now.

The two men first met at UFC 205 in November of 2016, where Luque came out on top with a 79-second knockout victory.

The April 16th event does not have a set location as of yet.