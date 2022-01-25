Show Money 45 (Part 2): PPV price increase, UFC and Dapper Labs create UFC Strike, NFT’s, ONE Championship gets 150K?

The Show Money crew is Paul Gift the economist, Jason Cruz the lawyer, and John Nash, Bloody Elbow’s Financials Columnist, who also happens to be “the man who knows everyone and everything in MMA”. They bring you the business side of MMA, in depth, in a way you won’t find anywhere else!

In our latest episode (Part 1), the crew welcomed a guest to the show: Kurt Emhoff, Boxing Manager, Sports Attorney & NYC writer. The gang got so involved in their discussions this week we broke the show into two parts, this is Part 2, with just our usual trio continuing on after Kurt had to go. We already broadcast Part 1 earlier today, so be on the lookout for that!

In this episode the issues discussed include:

1. UFC PPV price increases & their relationship with ESPN

2. Several recent business developments regarding the UFC

3. UFC partners with Dapper Labs for official NFT collection, the partnership is being called UFC Strike

4. ‘The NFT realm’

5. How in the world did ONE Championship get another 150 million? Theories abound!

Bonus: Floppy Disk reference thrown in the show (google it, kids)

