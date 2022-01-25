 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Show Money 45 (Part 2): PPV price increase, UFC and Dapper Labs create UFC Strike, NFT’s, ONE Championship gets 150K?

The Show Money crew is back to spew their sometimes educated, sometimes random theories on the only show exclusively dedicated to the business of MMA. This week they welcomed boxing manager, Kurt Emhoff as their guest in Part 1, which aired earlier today. The conversation continued on after he departed and that is what we offer you in Part 2.

By June M. Williams
Podcast produced by Paul Gift, John S. Nash & Jason Cruz. Guest: Kurt Emhoff
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

The Show Money crew is Paul Gift the economist, Jason Cruz the lawyer, and John Nash, Bloody Elbow’s Financials Columnist, who also happens to be “the man who knows everyone and everything in MMA”. They bring you the business side of MMA, in depth, in a way you won’t find anywhere else!

In our latest episode (Part 1), the crew welcomed a guest to the show: Kurt Emhoff, Boxing Manager, Sports Attorney & NYC writer. The gang got so involved in their discussions this week we broke the show into two parts, this is Part 2, with just our usual trio continuing on after Kurt had to go. We already broadcast Part 1 earlier today, so be on the lookout for that!

In this episode the issues discussed include:

1. UFC PPV price increases & their relationship with ESPN

2. Several recent business developments regarding the UFC

3. UFC partners with Dapper Labs for official NFT collection, the partnership is being called UFC Strike

4. ‘The NFT realm’

5. How in the world did ONE Championship get another 150 million? Theories abound!

Bonus: Floppy Disk reference thrown in the show (google it, kids)

Be sure and follow Paul at @MMAanalytics, John at @heynottheface, and Jason at @dilletaunt for all of their twitter musings.

CHECK OUT THE VIDEO PODCAST OF THE SHOW ON BLOODY ELBOW PRESENTS YOUTUBE CHANNEL:

If you enjoy our shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, or give us a “like”, share & subscribe over on whichever BE Presents Podcast Channel happens to be your listening platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, iTunes & Apple TV, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music – While you’re there, don’t forget to subscribe to Bloody Elbow Presents; that way you’ll always be the first to get all of BE’s daily MMA offerings. For previous episodes of the show, check out our playlists on all of our BE Presents channels.

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...