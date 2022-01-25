Patricio Freire takes Henry Cejudo’s side in disagreement with UFC: ‘Dana White is a d-ck’

It may come as no surprise, but the former Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Freire is not a fan of the UFC’s president.

A personal friend of former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo, ‘Pitbull’ decided to express some of his thoughts regarding the promotion’s latest situation involving ‘Triple C’.

Although he is officially retired from the sport since May 2020, Cejudo did try to come back to the Octagon recently. Earlier this month, Henry offered his name as a short-notice replacement when featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski saw himself without a challenger after his original opponent, Max Holloway, was forced to withdraw from the UFC 272 card with an injury.

However, Dana White did not accept Cejudo’s offer and Chan Sung Jung ended up earning the spot soon afterwards. In Patricio’s opinion, this turn of events and the way the promotion treated Henry only goes to show the UFC president’s hypocrisy.

“Dana White is the most contradictory guy in MMA,” Freire told Combate. “Look at Georges St-Pierre. He had been retired for years, then he came back and fought Bisping for the title straight away. Do I see a double pattern? Why is Cejudo not worthy? He’s only been retired for a little while. That’s a fight that fans would like to see. Cejudo has his respect. He was an Olympic champion. He retired with two active titles.”

“The Korean Zombie is tough, sure, but that would be a much better fight for the fans,” Patricio continued. “Dana White is pissed because Cejudo retired too early. I agree with him on that, but everybody has their reasons. Dana White is a d-ck. That’s the truth.”

In his last outing, Freire (32-5) lost his featherweight title to A.J. McKee, back in July 31, via first-round submission. Before that, the 34-year-old was on a seven-fight win streak, with wins over some of the most notable names in the promotion, including Michael Chandler, Juan Archuleta and Daniel Straus. It’s expected that Patricio will rematch McKee later this year.