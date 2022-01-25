Show Money 44: Boxing Mgr Kurt Emhoff, N’Gannou’s Contract Situation, Fight Contracts, & More

The Show Money crew is Paul Gift the economist, Jason Cruz the lawyer, and John Nash, Bloody Elbow’s Financials Columnist, who also happens to be “the man who knows everyone and everything in MMA”. They bring you the business side of MMA, in depth, in a way you won’t find anywhere else!

In our latest episode, the crew welcomes a guest to the show: Kurt Emhoff, Boxing Manager, Sports Attorney & NYC writer.

This week the four of us discuss several issues:

1. N’Gannou’s contract situation after Saturday

2. General discussion on UFC and boxing contracts

3. Terrance Crawford vs. Top Rank Lawsuit

We got so involved in our discussions this week we broke the show into two parts. Today we are broadcasting Part 1. Soon, we will air Part 2, as well; so be on the look out for that!

Be sure and follow Paul at @MMAanalytics, John at @heynottheface, and Jason at @dilletaunt for all of their twitter musings.

CHECK OUT THE VIDEO PODCAST OF THE SHOW ON BLOODY ELBOW PRESENTS YOUTUBE CHANNEL:

If you enjoy our shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, or give us a “like”, share & subscribe over on whichever BE Presents Podcast Channel happens to be your listening platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, iTunes & Apple TV, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music – While you’re there, don’t forget to subscribe to Bloody Elbow Presents; that way you’ll always be the first to get all of BE’s daily MMA offerings. For previous episodes of the show, check out our playlists on all of our BE Presents channels.