Kenny Florian reveals the likely reason for losing UFC commentary role

Former lightweight title contender and TUF 1 alum Kenny Florian was one of the first fighters to take on a full-time commentary role in the UFC. But somewhere along the way, that working relationship somehow fizzled out.

Florian has since taken on a commentary job in the PFL, which began in March 2021. But if you ask him what really happened between him and the UFC, all he could provide are theories and inside information from people within the company.

“My understanding — and this is what’s been told to me from people inside the company — I guess I said no to being a coach,” Florian told Ariel Helwani in his Monday appearance on the MMA Hour.

“I was asked to coach on, I think, The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America, one of the early ones back in the day. I wasn’t able to do it. It was travel and all of that stuff, and I was doing UFC Tonight, I was doing commentary work, and I just had a lot of stuff going on at home, so I just wasn’t able to really do it.

“It just didn’t make sense, and because I said no, I kind of slowly started being removed from stuff. That’s my understanding. That’s what’s been told to me — not directly, but by people within the company who are close to the source.”

But despite the unceremonious exit, Florian holds no regrets and grudges towards his former employers.

“I’ve always done my best to keep the people who are employing me as happy as possible,” he said. “I don’t have any [regrets]. I try not to look back on things, and things happen for the best and I’m pretty happy where I am right now. Things are good.”

The 45-year-old Florian will return to his role as a PFL commentator in April when the new season begins.