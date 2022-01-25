French MMA fighter Pierre Ludet dies of gunshot wound

MMA prospect Pierre Ludet was found dead in his apartment in Marseille on Sunday evening. Ludet held a 6-1 MMA record and was a member of the French national police force, serving in a specialized unit known as the brigade spécialisée de terrain (BST). He was 22-years-old.

L’Ardennais reports that authorities believe Ludet died from suicide due to a single gunshot, fired from his service weapon.

That outlet described Ludet as a “young champion appreciated by all for his values, his empathy and his talent as a sportsman.”

L’Ardennais also reports that Ludet is the ninth member of the national police service to die from suicide since January 1.

Ludet fought to a 2-0 amateur record before turning pro in 2017. He won his first pro fight, against Sami Yahia, by first round TKO.

He went on to win his next four fights, all by stoppages (three submissions, one TKO). During that run he won the Integra Fighting Championship flyweight title.

Ludet suffered his first pro defeat at M-1 Challenge 101 in 2019, losing to Asu Almabaev by second round submission. He rebounded from that loss with a unanimous decision win over Shakhpur Salaev to win the Integra FC featherweight title. That fight, presented below, would be his last.

At the time of his death Ludet was booked to face Antoine Hidrio at Hexagone MMA 3 in Reims, France on February 26.

In a tribute to Ludet Integra FC wrote on Instagram, “With Pierre we lose a gifted athlete, friend and son. Thanks for letting to get to know you. Our condolences to his wonderful family.”

Free and confidential support for individuals who are in crisis and are thinking about taking their own lives, or have loved ones who are in crisis, can be found with the following organizations.