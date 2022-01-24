Claudio Silva announces fight with Gunnar Nelson at UFC London

After two years away from the Octagon, it looks as though Gunnar Nelson is all set to return to the cage in 2022. Earlier this month, news dropped that Nelson had just signed a new deal with the UFC and hoped to compete on the upcoming March 19th Fight Night card in London. Now it looks like he’s got an opponent.

First announced by MMA journalist Alfredo Zullino, Claudio Silva took to Instagram to announce that he was all set to take on the notable SBG Ireland talent.

Currently on a two-fight losing skid, Silva (14-3) dropped unanimous decisions to both Court McGee and James Krause in his last outings. The 39-year-old’s last victory came in August 2019, when he submitted Cole Williams via rear-naked choke.

Away from the Octagon since September 2019, recovering from multiple rib injuries, Nelson (17-5-1) will also look to snap a two-fight skid—with decision losses to Gilbert Burns and Leon Edwards. The 33-year-old last tasted victory in December 2018, when tapped out Alex Oliveira with a rear-naked choke.

UFC London is scheduled to be headlined by a heavyweight bout between contenders Alexander Volkov and Tom Aspinall. Longtime SBG Ireland fighter Makwan Amirkhani is also set to appear on the card, in a bout against Team Kaobon’s Mike Grundy.