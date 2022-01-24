‘That guy is incredible’ - Deiveson Figueiredo wants fourth Moreno fight in Mexico

After his third encounter against Brandon Moreno, Deiveson Figueiredo finally walked out of the Octagon victorious.

Now once again the undisputed UFC flyweight champion, ‘Deus da Guerra’ still doesn’t have his sights set on facing a different challenger, however. The Brazilian was so impressed with his opponent’s performance at UFC 270 that he believes a fourth outing between the two of them is necessary.

In an interview with Combate, Figueiredo explained how surprised he was by Moreno’s resilience. Especially considering that he was gunning to finish the ‘Assassin Baby’ inside the distance. So, even with a unanimous decision win, Figueiredo believes a fourth chapter in Mexico could make for an interesting event for the UFC.

“Brandon Moreno, now I’m a believer. That guy is incredible,” Figueiredo revealed. “I thought it would be an easy fight because I was so well-trained. I thought it would be a two-round fight, but he’s really tough. We’ll have a fourth fight, but it depends on the UFC.”

“Their fan base is huge over there (in Mexico).” he added. “Let’s do it. A pay per view, that’s life-changing. Something like that, it’s a classic, in his (Moreno’s) own home country. I’m putting my belt on the line. I’ll be nice to all the Mexicans. Here, in Anaheim, it’s kind of like Mexico, right? But it’s California. I’ve done camps here before. I know a lot of people, a lot of people know me. Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo always put on a show.”

Before beating Moreno, Figueiredo (21-2-1) had been submitted by and fought the Entram Gym talent to a majority draw. The winless skid snapped five straight victories for the 34-year-old, who had scored wins over Joseph Benavidez twice, Alexandre Pantoja, Tim Elliott and Alex Perez.