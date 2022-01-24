Fights on Tap: Glover Teixeira vs. Jiří Procházka among 23 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.
Despite being ravaged by a number of cancelations, UFC 270 was a decent showing for the first pay-per-view event of the year. Now that it is over, we can look ahead to some upcoming events. The UFC either announced or finalized 23 fights this week, and a light heavyweight championship bout has been set for May.
Glover Teixeira knew he would be meeting Jiří Procházka next, and the newly crowned heavyweight king was correct. The Brazilian recently dethroned Jan Blachowicz with a second-round rear-naked choke at UFC 267 in a historical performance that saw him become the oldest champion in UFC history at 42 years old. Sitting in the crowd that night was the Czech contender, who announced his arrival to the promotion with back-to-back highlight-reel knockouts of Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes. Now, both men have agreed to fight at UFC 274, which is expected to take place on May 7 at a soon-to-be determined location and venue.
Bellator has confirmed a welterweight championship fight between Yaroslav Amosov and Michael Page for its return to London. ‘Dynamo’ bested Douglas Lima via unanimous decision for the 170-title at Bellator 260 last June. ‘Venom’ earned a technical knockout over Derek Anderson before avenging his only professional loss to the aforementioned Lima at Bellator 267. This is his first title opportunity under the Bellator banner.
UFC 271 — February 12
Mike ‘Blood Diamond’ Mathetha vs. Jeremiah Wells — welterweight
UFC 272 — March 5
Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy — heavyweight
Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ihor Potieria — light heavyweight
UFC Fight Night — March 12
Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Karl Roberson — light heavyweight
UFC London — March 19
Tom Aspinall vs. Alexander Volkov — heavyweight
Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Sergei Pavlovich — heavyweight
Paddy Pimblett vs. Kazula Vargas — lightweight
UFC Fight Night — March 26
Neil Magny vs. Max Griffin — welterweight
UFC 273 — April 9
Pat Sabatini vs. Gavin Tucker — featherweight
Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks — welterweight
Mark O. Madsen vs. Vinc Pichel — lightweight
UFC Fight Night — April 16
Miguel Baeza vs. Dhiego Lima — welterweight
Rafa Garcia vs. Jesse Ronson — lightweight
Chris Barnett vs. Martin Buday — heavyweight
Caio Borralho vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev — middleweight
UFC Fight Night — April 23
Jessica Andrade vs. Amanda Lemos — women’s strawweight
Maycee Barber vs. Montana De La Rosa — women’s flyweight
UFC Fight Night — April 30
Gina Mazany vs. Shanna Young — women’s flyweight
Daniel da Silva vs. Francisco Figueiredo — flyweight
Cortney Casey vs. Antonina Shevchenko — women’s flyweight
UFC 274 — May 7
Glover Teixeira vs. Jiří Procházka — light heavyweight
Norma Dumont vs. Macy Chiasson — women’s featherweight
UFC Fight Night — May 14
Andrea Lee vs. Viviane Araujo — women’s flyweight
Announced Bellator fights:
Bellator 273 — January 29
Dalton Rosta vs. Duane Johnson — middleweight
Bellator 274 — February 19
Christian Edwards vs. Kevin Haley — light heavyweight
Aviv Gozali vs. Bobby King — lightweight
Brennan Ward vs. Brandon Bell — contract weight (175 lbs.)
DeAnna Bennett vs. Justine Kish — women’s flyweight
Jordan Newman vs. Cody Herbert — middleweight
Orlando Mendoza vs. Jonathan Di Lorenzo — welterweight
Isaiah Hokit vs. Theodore Macuka — featherweight
Bellator London — May 13
Yaroslav Amosov vs. Michael Page — welterweight
Announced Cage Warriors fights:
Cage Warriors 133 — March 4
Tyler Escoto vs. Jamey Lynch — welterweight
Jaleon Alston vs. Robert Hernandez — featherweight
Jose Mariscal vs. Luke Faultersack — featherweight
Damon Wilson vs. Ryan Fillingame — featherweight
Cage Warriors 134 — March 18
Will Currie vs. Patrick Vallee — middleweight
Jamie Richardson vs. Madars Fleminas — welterweight
Adam Amarasinghe vs. Rory Evans — bantamweight
Announced KSW fights:
KSW 67 — February 26
Andrzej Grzebyk vs. Adrian Bartosiński — welterweight
