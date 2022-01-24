Fights on Tap: Glover Teixeira vs. Jiří Procházka among 23 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.

Despite being ravaged by a number of cancelations, UFC 270 was a decent showing for the first pay-per-view event of the year. Now that it is over, we can look ahead to some upcoming events. The UFC either announced or finalized 23 fights this week, and a light heavyweight championship bout has been set for May.

Glover Teixeira knew he would be meeting Jiří Procházka next, and the newly crowned heavyweight king was correct. The Brazilian recently dethroned Jan Blachowicz with a second-round rear-naked choke at UFC 267 in a historical performance that saw him become the oldest champion in UFC history at 42 years old. Sitting in the crowd that night was the Czech contender, who announced his arrival to the promotion with back-to-back highlight-reel knockouts of Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes. Now, both men have agreed to fight at UFC 274, which is expected to take place on May 7 at a soon-to-be determined location and venue.

Bellator has confirmed a welterweight championship fight between Yaroslav Amosov and Michael Page for its return to London. ‘Dynamo’ bested Douglas Lima via unanimous decision for the 170-title at Bellator 260 last June. ‘Venom’ earned a technical knockout over Derek Anderson before avenging his only professional loss to the aforementioned Lima at Bellator 267. This is his first title opportunity under the Bellator banner.

UFC 271 — February 12

Mike ‘Blood Diamond’ Mathetha vs. Jeremiah Wells — welterweight

UFC 272 — March 5

Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy — heavyweight

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ihor Potieria — light heavyweight

UFC Fight Night — March 12

Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Karl Roberson — light heavyweight

UFC London — March 19

Tom Aspinall vs. Alexander Volkov — heavyweight

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Sergei Pavlovich — heavyweight

Paddy Pimblett vs. Kazula Vargas — lightweight

UFC Fight Night — March 26

Neil Magny vs. Max Griffin — welterweight

UFC 273 — April 9

Pat Sabatini vs. Gavin Tucker — featherweight

Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks — welterweight

Mark O. Madsen vs. Vinc Pichel — lightweight

UFC Fight Night — April 16

Miguel Baeza vs. Dhiego Lima — welterweight

Rafa Garcia vs. Jesse Ronson — lightweight

Chris Barnett vs. Martin Buday — heavyweight

Caio Borralho vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev — middleweight

UFC Fight Night — April 23

Jessica Andrade vs. Amanda Lemos — women’s strawweight

Maycee Barber vs. Montana De La Rosa — women’s flyweight

UFC Fight Night — April 30

Gina Mazany vs. Shanna Young — women’s flyweight

Daniel da Silva vs. Francisco Figueiredo — flyweight

Cortney Casey vs. Antonina Shevchenko — women’s flyweight

UFC 274 — May 7

Glover Teixeira vs. Jiří Procházka — light heavyweight

Norma Dumont vs. Macy Chiasson — women’s featherweight

UFC Fight Night — May 14

Andrea Lee vs. Viviane Araujo — women’s flyweight

Announced Bellator fights:

Bellator 273 — January 29

Dalton Rosta vs. Duane Johnson — middleweight

Bellator 274 — February 19

Christian Edwards vs. Kevin Haley — light heavyweight

Aviv Gozali vs. Bobby King — lightweight

Brennan Ward vs. Brandon Bell — contract weight (175 lbs.)

DeAnna Bennett vs. Justine Kish — women’s flyweight

Jordan Newman vs. Cody Herbert — middleweight

Orlando Mendoza vs. Jonathan Di Lorenzo — welterweight

Isaiah Hokit vs. Theodore Macuka — featherweight

Bellator London — May 13

Yaroslav Amosov vs. Michael Page — welterweight

Announced Cage Warriors fights:

Cage Warriors 133 — March 4

Tyler Escoto vs. Jamey Lynch — welterweight

Jaleon Alston vs. Robert Hernandez — featherweight

Jose Mariscal vs. Luke Faultersack — featherweight

Damon Wilson vs. Ryan Fillingame — featherweight

Cage Warriors 134 — March 18

Will Currie vs. Patrick Vallee — middleweight

Jamie Richardson vs. Madars Fleminas — welterweight

Adam Amarasinghe vs. Rory Evans — bantamweight

Announced KSW fights:

KSW 67 — February 26

Andrzej Grzebyk vs. Adrian Bartosiński — welterweight