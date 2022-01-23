 clock menu more-arrow no yes
UFC 270 payouts: Ngannou $600K, Figueiredo $150K, several fighters on just 10-12K contracts

The two champions and their opponents got six figures, while several on the card are on minimum contracts.

UFC 270: Ngannou v Gane Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC

Payouts for UFC events are rarely made public these days, ever since Las Vegas and Florida started catering to the promotion’s desire to keep purses hidden. UFC 270 was hosted in California though, so for this event, we do get a glimpse of the fighters’ disclosed salaries.

Heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou recently went on record to express dissatisfaction with his contract, vowing that after UFC 270, he “will not fight for $500K, $600K anymore.” This is exactly what he and his opponent Ciryl Gane had disclosed.

Topping the bill is Ngannou who took a base pay of $600,000, while Gane, who came into the event with the interim UFC belt, had a purse of $500,000.

The flyweight title bout had significantly smaller purses compared to their heavyweight counterparts. The new champion in Deiveson Figueiredo had a disclosed pay of $150,000 and the now former title holder in Brandon Moreno was at $200,000.

It’s also worth pointing out that there were several fighters with minimum purses on the card.

Four fighters — including one on the main card — are on the standard “minimum” contracts for directly signed UFC fighters at $12,000.

That wasn’t the lowest pay on the card though. Five other fighters had even smaller contracts of just $10,000, as they were veterans of Dana White’s Contender Series, which produces cheaper content for the promotion.

Bloody Elbow’s business analyst, John Nash did some quick napkin math with the figures that were released. Even factoring the typical PPV cuts and possible discretionary bonuses, it seems like once again, fighters didn’t make much compared to the money that the event will generate for the UFC:

Here’s the full list of UFC 270 disclosed purses and payouts, courtesy of MMA Fighting.

Francis Ngannou: $600,000 (no win bonus)

Ciryl Gane: $500,000

Deiveson Figueiredo: $150,000 (no win bonus)

Brandon Moreno: $200,000

Michel Pereira: $100,000 ($50,000 win bonus)

Andre Fialho: $12,000

Said Nurmagomedov: $50,000 ($25,000 win bonus)

Cody Stamann: $65,000

Michael Morales: $20,000 ($10,000 win bonus)

Trevin Giles: $45,000

Victor Henry: $40,000 ($20,000 win bonus)

Raoni Barcelos: $29,000

Jack Della Maddalena: $20,000 ($10,000 win bonus)

Pete Rodriguez: $12,000

Tony Gravely: $44,000 ($22,000 win bonus)

Saimon Oliveira: $10,000

Matt Frevola: $46,000 ($23,000 win bonus)

Genaro Valdez: $10,000

Vanessa Demopoulos: $24,000 ($12,000 win bonus)

Silvana Gomez Juarez: $12,000

Jasmine Jasudavicius: $20,000 ($10,000 win bonus)

Kay Hansen: $17,000

