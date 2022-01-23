UFC 270: N’Gannou vs Gane and Moreno vs Figueiredo 3 | 6th Round Post-Fight Show

Bloody Elbow fight experts, Zane Simon & Eddie Mercado, are back, recording for you late Saturday, January 22nd, 2022, to breakdown the UFC 270: ‘N’Gannou vs. Gane’ PPV event, which was simulcast in English & Spanish on ESPN+ from the Honda Center, Anaheim, CA.

The guys have hot takes, possible next fights, as well as reactions to the overall event in the player above, or can be caught on our Bloody Elbow Presents YouTube Channel or any of our BE Presents Podcast Network. (SPOILERS...)

The Main Event:

The UFC showcased ‘The hardest recorded puncher in the world”, Francis N’Gannou, fighting for the Undisputed UFC Heavyweight title, his first bout since defeating Stipe Miocic at UFC 260. The Frenchman was currently ranked #4 in the men’s overall pound-for-pound rankings heading into the Octagon. He squared up against fellow Frenchman, UFC Interim Heavyweight Champ, Ciryl Gane, who was currently sitting at #15 in those rankings.

"Boxing is always in the back of my pocket, it's something I must do before the end of my career." - Ngannou on his future. #UFC270 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) January 23, 2022

"I'm so sorry for today. Congratulations for Francis, he did very well." - Ciryl Gane says it was good experience. #UFC270 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) January 23, 2022

The Co-Main Event:

Meanwhile, the co-main event featured our second title fight battle of the night, as UFC Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno put his Crown as the first-ever Mexican-born fighter to win a UFC Championship on the line against top challenger, former Champion, Deiveson Figueiredo, in their trilogy bout. Moreno was currently ranked #10 in the men’s pound-for-pound rankings, while Figueiredo hasn’t hit that list, he had secured the #1 slot in their division, just under the champ.

"I'm ready for a 4th fight against Brandon in Mexico." - Deiveson Figueiredo #UFC270 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) January 23, 2022

"It is what it is right now." - Brandon Moreno thought he landed the better shots, but no complaints. #UFC270 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) January 23, 2022

The Rest of the Card:

Also on the card, we had a highly-anticipated Welterweight match between Michel ‘Demolidor’ Pereira and Andre Fialho. As well as an exciting matchup between Bantamweights, Cody ‘Spartan’ Stamann and Said Nurmagomedov, not to mention a Welterweight scrap in our main card opener between Michael Morales and Trevin ‘The Problem’ Giles.

"My show for you guys! Thank you so much!" - Michel Pereira #UFC270 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) January 23, 2022

"Than you so much, I am very happy." - Said Nurmagomedov, looking absolutely deadpan. #UFC270 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) January 23, 2022

All credit to Morales' heart, but Giles really looked like he threw that fight away. Started treating Morales like he couldn't fight at all and got himself hurt bad for it. #UFC270 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) January 23, 2022

Plus, a promising showdown in our featured prelim including Bantamweights Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor ‘La Mangosta’ Henry... which was expected not to disappoint, as part of our six-bout undercard. What a wild Saturday full of fights we have to share with you!

What a hell of a debut from Victor Henry. Barcelos is no joke anywhere and he went out and put an absurd pace and power display on him. #UFC270 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) January 23, 2022

"I'm 34 years old. I know my shelf life. I got one or two runs at best and I'm trying to make the best of it." - Victor Henry #UFC270 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) January 23, 2022

For much more detail on the main card and plenty of tidbits about the prelims too, be sure to hit play on the show to hear what our fight experts have to say about the event last night.

Overall, this now 11-bout card saw five exhilarating first round finishes, three KO/TKO’s, two sweet submissions, and six hard-fought decisions, including our two title fights. Rounding things out, two fighters were awarded for putting forth POTN efforts: Said Nurmagomedov, and Vanessa Demopoulos; FOTN honors went to Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo.

Here’s a look at the UFC 270: ‘Francis N’Gannou vs Ciryl Gane’ fight card with full results & updated fight records —

ESPN+ PPV MAIN CARD:

UFC Heavyweight Championship —

11. Francis N'Gannou 17-3 #1 DEF. Ciryl Gane 10-1 #3 — DEC, Unanimous (48-47x2, 48-46)

UFC Flyweight Championship —

10. Deiveson Figueiredo 21-2 #2 DEF. Brandon Moreno 19-6 #1 — DEC, Unanimous (48-47x3)

9. 170lbs: Michel Pereira 27-11 #17 DEF. Andre Fialho 14-4 #1 — DEC, Unanimous (29-28x3)

8. 135lbs: Said Nurmagomedov 15-2 #27 DEF. Cody Stamann 19-5 #25 — SUB, Guillotine Choke at 0:47 pf Rd 1

7. 170lbs: Michael Morales 13-0 #5 DEF. Trevin Giles 14-4 #34 — KO/TKO, Counter Right to Ground Strikes at 4:06 of Rd 1

ESPN/ESPN+ PRELIMS 8PM/5PM ETPT:

6. 135lbs: Victor Henry 22-5 #1 DEF. Raoni Barcelos 16-3 #18 — DEC, Unanimous (30-27x3)

5. 170lbs: Jack Della Maddalena 11-2 #2 DEF. Pete Rodriguez 4-1 #157 — KO/TKO, Counter Left at 2:50 of Rd 1

4. 135lbs. Tony Gravely 22-7 #49 DEF. Saimon Oliveira 18-4 #9 — DEC, Unanimous (30-27x3)

5. 155lbs: Matt Frevola 9-3 #43 DEF. Genaro Valdéz 10-1 #14 — KO/TKO, G&P at 3:15 of Rd 1

UFC FIGHT PASS EARLY PRELIMS 7PM/4PM ETPT:

2. 115lbs: Vanessa Demopoulos 7-4 DEF. Silvana Gómez Juárez 10-4 — SUB, Armbar at 2:25 of Rd 1

1. 125lbs: Jasmine Jasudavicius 7-1 DEF. Kay Hansen 7-5 — DEC, Unanimous (27-30, 28-29x2)

Early Sunday morning, January 23rd. you can check out our video production of the show with all new enhanced graphics to accompany the guys’ commentary on our Bloody Elbow Presents YouTube Channel. The video player will be placed right here...

