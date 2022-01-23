 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Pros and Cons from UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane

By Anton Tabuena
Dana White put the belt on Deiveson Figueiredo, but not Francis Ngannou.
UFC 270 is in the books, and it saw two intriguing title bouts. In the main event, Francis Ngannou showed a new wrinkle to his game as he successfully defended his heavyweight crown.

If you told me before tonight that Ngannou would lose the first two rounds but win the final three, I wouldn’t have believed you. Add how he’ll do all that by out-grappling Gane to win a decision and I would’ve thought you were absolutely crazy. But that’s exactly what happened, and apparently he was dealing with a completely torn MCL as well.

It didn’t have the same highlight reel as his previous fights, but the idea of Ngannou still constantly improving and truly rounding out his game is a pretty scary thought for other heavyweights.

In the co-main event, Deiveson Figueiredo made some quality adjustments to his overall game, and got his belt back from Brandon Moreno. He was more patient, didn’t head hunt, and in turn, didn’t put himself in bad situations — especially on the ground. It was still very competitive and very entertaining, and honestly, I wouldn’t mind seeing a fourth fight.

Below, we analyze the pros and cons of each of the key bouts, with a quick twitter thread that’s short and fitting for people’s social media era attention spans:

