Grappling?! - Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane full fight video highlights from UFC 270 main event

Headlining UFC 270 was the heavyweight title clash between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane. So much was made about this bout outside the cage, being former teammates and sparring partners, along with Ngannou’s contract dispute with the UFC. Inside the cage, Ngannou still emerged on top.
In a bout between two heavyweight strikers, it was actually decided by grappling exchanges.
Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane, round 5
Inside leg kick from Ngannou. Lead elbow and leg kick from Gane. Ngannou with a right. Gane lands two body shots. Gane with a left that gets through. Gane with a leg kick. Gane ducks under and gets a takedown. Ngannou gets an underhook and tries to power up. Gane won’t let it happen and settles into his full guard. Gane attacks a leg but gives up position! He attacks the leg again! He’s all over a knee bar but it doesn’t look like Ngannou is in danger. Ngannou takes top position and is really close to mount! Two minutes to go. He’s settled into half. But he hasn’t thrown a punch. Gane turns the hips but they’re pretty stalled out. They’re posturing but nothing offensive is happening. I don’t even know what to say. I guess 10-9 and 48-47 Ngannou?
Francis Ngannou defeated Cyril Gane via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)
Primer aviso de @Francis_Ngannou en este primer round #UFC270 pic.twitter.com/Rk7jAykp8u— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) January 23, 2022
Aplica la presión @Ciryl_Gane al comenzar este round #UFC270 pic.twitter.com/eJFP7NyupX— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) January 23, 2022
Patada espectacular de @Ciryl_Gane conecta #UFC270 pic.twitter.com/BJuNAZoYCD— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) January 23, 2022
Derribo EXPLOSIVO de @Francis_Ngannou WOW #UFC270 pic.twitter.com/P453fKgnK2— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) January 23, 2022
Nuevamente un derribó y el control para @Francis_Ngannou #UFC270 pic.twitter.com/3xITH5hLWy— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) January 23, 2022
Patadas potentes de @Ciryl_Gane y @Francis_Ngannou contesta #UFC270 pic.twitter.com/1Ip4Pffd4k— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) January 23, 2022
Control total sobre la lona para @Francis_Ngannou en este cuarto round #UFC270 pic.twitter.com/tiqpIPSddX— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) January 23, 2022
Así responde @Ciryl_Gane en este round final #UFC270 pic.twitter.com/R429U6nPpo— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) January 23, 2022
ASI DE CERCA @Ciryl_Gane casí consigue la sumisión #UFC270 pic.twitter.com/Otg4rKYFYu— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) January 23, 2022
En posición dominante @Francis_Ngannou tras el cierre de esta contienda #UFC270 pic.twitter.com/V8D7vP6B0j— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) January 23, 2022
