New champ!! - Brandon Moreno vs Deiveson Figueiredo 3 full fight video highlights from UFC 270

Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo fought for the third time at UFC 270, after the first two flyweight title bouts ended in a draw and a submission win for the Mexican. Based on this match, it looks like we will have to see a fourth match up.
It was still close and back and forth, but the difference maker seems to be Figueiredo coming out far more disciplined and controlled.
Watch highlights from the title bout, along with a snippet from our play-by-play of the contest.
Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo, round 5
Moreno with a body lock takedown right away. He’s in half. Figgy uses butterflies to pop up! Moreno with a left. Hard body shot too. Moreno misses wildly. Lead left scores from Figueiredo. Moreno with a counter left. Moreno with a jab. Moreno with a combo inside. Figueiredo with a right that drops Moreno! He’s up right away an Moreno tags him with two shots. Rights from both men. Low kick from Moreno. Lots of posturing late. Figueiredo with a big right. Two more. Moreno lakds two! Moreno with a huge combo! They absolutely brawl to the horn! HOLY HELL THAT WAS AWESOME! 10-9 Moreno but 48-47 Figueirdo on my card. But a few of those rounds could have gone either way.
Deiveson Figueiredo defeated Brandon Moreno via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)
The trilogy starts NOW!— UFC (@ufc) January 23, 2022
[ #UFC270 | Main Card LIVE on E+ PPV: https://t.co/Nr2IHwgXWX ] pic.twitter.com/wQVMONWqRh
The champ swarms early— UFC (@ufc) January 23, 2022
[ @TheAssassinBaby | #UFC270 ] pic.twitter.com/HbD1vQvi2e
Another solid leg kick from the challenger met by a BIG right hand by the champ— UFC (@ufc) January 23, 2022
[ #UFC270 | Main Card LIVE on E+ PPV: https://t.co/Nr2IHwgXWX ] pic.twitter.com/PY69rVW6kH
Straight back to work to start round 2️⃣— UFC (@ufc) January 23, 2022
[ #UFC270 | Main Card LIVE on E+ PPV: https://t.co/Nr2IHwgXWX ] pic.twitter.com/x5QcV5QWQ8
What a scramble— UFC (@ufc) January 23, 2022
[ #UFC270 | Main Card LIVE on E+ PPV: https://t.co/Nr2IHwhvMv ] pic.twitter.com/rvIPYv1aUh
Trading shots like Panini cards— UFC (@ufc) January 23, 2022
[ #UFC270 | Main Card LIVE on E+ PPV: https://t.co/Nr2IHwgXWX ] pic.twitter.com/Jq5jD003p7
Gettin' Figgy with it— UFC (@ufc) January 23, 2022
[ @Daico_Deiveson | #UFC270 ] pic.twitter.com/MYEBrGs9Tp
THE CHAMP RESPONDS!— UFC (@ufc) January 23, 2022
[ @TheAssassinBaby | #UFC270 ] pic.twitter.com/Ed8oI5h6np
Those leg kicks — UFC (@ufc) January 23, 2022
[ @Daico_Deiveson | #UFC270 ] pic.twitter.com/mvc5qsi3xT
SAVED BY THE BELL— UFC (@ufc) January 23, 2022
[ #UFC270 | Main Card LIVE on E+ PPV: https://t.co/Nr2IHwgXWX ] pic.twitter.com/rc0mtpo9Ed
Moreno's finding his range in the fourth— UFC (@ufc) January 23, 2022
[ #UFC270 | Main Card LIVE on E+ PPV: https://t.co/Nr2IHwgXWX ] pic.twitter.com/q6dFsqcisg
This fight is WILD!— UFC (@ufc) January 23, 2022
[ #UFC270 | Main Card LIVE on E+ PPV: https://t.co/Nr2IHwgXWX ] pic.twitter.com/FftOHOyDbV
HUGE takedown for the champ early in the final round ♂️— UFC (@ufc) January 23, 2022
[ #UFC270 | Main Card LIVE on E+ PPV: https://t.co/Nr2IHwgXWX ] pic.twitter.com/BeZfoAaovy
Leaving it ALL in the Octagon #UFC270 pic.twitter.com/1hRJuwBw28— UFC (@ufc) January 23, 2022
WHAT. A. FIGHT!— UFC (@ufc) January 23, 2022
How do you have it scored?
[ #UFC270 | Main Card LIVE on E+ PPV: https://t.co/Nr2IHwgXWX ] pic.twitter.com/PStVGpwKrC
THE GOD OF WAR RECAPTURES THE BELT— UFC (@ufc) January 23, 2022
[ @Daico_Deiveson | #UFC270 ] pic.twitter.com/rQcjcNNAGv
