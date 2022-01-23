New champ!! - Brandon Moreno vs Deiveson Figueiredo 3 full fight video highlights from UFC 270

Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo fought for the third time at UFC 270, after the first two flyweight title bouts ended in a draw and a submission win for the Mexican. Based on this match, it looks like we will have to see a fourth match up.

It was still close and back and forth, but the difference maker seems to be Figueiredo coming out far more disciplined and controlled.

Watch highlights from the title bout, along with a snippet from our play-by-play of the contest.

Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo, round 5

Moreno with a body lock takedown right away. He’s in half. Figgy uses butterflies to pop up! Moreno with a left. Hard body shot too. Moreno misses wildly. Lead left scores from Figueiredo. Moreno with a counter left. Moreno with a jab. Moreno with a combo inside. Figueiredo with a right that drops Moreno! He’s up right away an Moreno tags him with two shots. Rights from both men. Low kick from Moreno. Lots of posturing late. Figueiredo with a big right. Two more. Moreno lakds two! Moreno with a huge combo! They absolutely brawl to the horn! HOLY HELL THAT WAS AWESOME! 10-9 Moreno but 48-47 Figueirdo on my card. But a few of those rounds could have gone either way.

Deiveson Figueiredo defeated Brandon Moreno via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)

Another solid leg kick from the challenger met by a BIG right hand by the champ



Straight back to work to start round 2️⃣



Moreno's finding his range in the fourth



