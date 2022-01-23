UFC 270: Pros react to Francis Ngannou’s surprising grappling win over Ciryl Gane

In a surprising turn of events, Francis Ngannou maintained the heavyweight belt, but not quite how it was expected. At UFC 270, the ‘Predator’ had to outgrapple a game Ciryl Gane to secure a unanimous decision win after five rounds. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

Now time for the big dawgs. I’m taking Gane…what he does with his movement and striking at heavyweight is unreal! Ngannou ALWAYS has the ☢️ option! #UFC270 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) January 23, 2022

Ngannou walking towards you is like knowing the Terminator is coming for you and getting through the night is hopeless#UFC270 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 23, 2022

Great first round for both fighters!!! #UFC270 — Jared Vanderaa (@Jaredvanderaa) January 23, 2022

Francis could end it early with a left hook to right uppercut. Gane is ducking immediately on every engagement. #UFC270 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) January 23, 2022

If playing with fire was a picture, it would be Gane moving around with his hands down , all of round 2 #UFC270 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) January 23, 2022

Damn I thought Francis was gonna jump the guillotine — Eryk Anders (@erykanders) January 23, 2022

If this is the Apex of heavyweight fighting, I’m excited about it. Got some more records to break — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 23, 2022

Judo throw to his face — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 23, 2022

That slam was sick though. #ufc270 — Mike Pierce (@MikePierce170) January 23, 2022

They didn’t know about that wrestling!!! — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) January 23, 2022

Oh you a wrestler now pic.twitter.com/O5F27yDKcg — Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) January 23, 2022

Two dangerous heavyweights in the main event but this grappling and decision making on the ground is cringey. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) January 23, 2022

That was super low fight IQ from Gane. I understand the thought process, but having Ngannou back on top for that risk-reward position was short-sighted in a tight fight like this.



With that said, let’s go B randon!!

I mean Francis! #UFC270 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 23, 2022

What is happening right now lol — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) January 23, 2022

Lol Shit I may just enjoy retirement — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 23, 2022

Yo @JonnyBones! I think now is the time we all need definitely to see you in the mix! #UFC270 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) January 23, 2022