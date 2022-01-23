UFC 270: Pros react to Deiveson Figueiredo’s thrilling win over Brandon Moreno

Deiveson Figueiredo won the rubber match at UFC 270. After going five rounds against Brandon Moreno, the Brazilian was able to win back his belt via unanimous decision in a hard-fought battle. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match,

History is here. Fig v Moreno TRILOGY #UFC270 @ufc — Chris Leben (@ChrisLebenMMA) January 23, 2022

These two are incapable of having a boring round! — Sam Alvey (@smilensam) January 23, 2022

Moreno willing to take the shots to normalize himself into the fight. Now I think he starts landing. #UFC270 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) January 23, 2022

Have Moreno winning round 1 but he has to be very careful exchanging with his head high. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) January 23, 2022

Figueiredo takedown entries are beautiful but finishing the takedown is a different story. I don’t think he had enough time with Triple C. — Danny Castillo (@lastcall155) January 23, 2022

Moreno doing gymnastics in the cage #UFC270 — Mike Pierce (@MikePierce170) January 23, 2022

Bigger shots by figgy but Moreno still staying in it with the effective basics #UFC270 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) January 23, 2022

Brandon Moreno legitimately throwing a video game version spinning calf kick out there lol same kick I used to hit on kids on the playground swear lol — Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) January 23, 2022

What a fight !!! — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) January 23, 2022

That combo after breaking the body lock was Bert smart. Moreno knew for those few seconds he had the advantage completely right there. — The Thugjitsu Master (@thugjitsumaster) January 23, 2022

2 champs figueredo and Moreno — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 23, 2022

Wooow what a fight! How’d you guys have it? #UFC270 — Jamie Mullarkey (@jamie_mullarkey) January 23, 2022

Wow! FOTN for sure!!! Very close and competitive fight, but imma go #AndStill gotta beat the champ to be the champ!!! #ufc270 — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) January 23, 2022

Wow! Moreno and Figueroa are 1-1-1 I think it’s time for the first #Quadrilogy did I say that right? ‍♂️ — The Thugjitsu Master (@thugjitsumaster) January 23, 2022

‘Can’t take the stripes of a tiger’ - and you can’t take the belt away from a true champ. #ufc270 — Mark O. Madsen (@MarkTheOlympian) January 23, 2022

I think I was the only person to pick Figueiredo? #UFC270 — Max Griffin (@MaxPainGriffin) January 23, 2022

Not impressed, I think @HenryCejudo need to quit coaching just like he quit fighting — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) January 23, 2022

Let's see a 4th fight! #UFC270 — Neil Magny (@NeilMagny) January 23, 2022

And New — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) January 23, 2022

Congrats to Figgy in a very close fight. Wasn’t sure which way that was going to go. Gotta do it again!#UFC270 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 23, 2022

And now what happens? 1 draw, 1 for Moreno and 1 for Figueiredo. Will we see a 4th fight? it is the fairest #ufc270 @ufc @danawhite — Juan Espino El Guapo (@juan_espino_ofi) January 23, 2022