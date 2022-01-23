UFC 270 video: Ngannou vs. Gane post-fight press conference live stream

Join us here at BloodyElbow.com around 1:15 AM ET/10:15 PM PT for a live stream of the UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane post-fight press conference, live from Anaheim, CA. You can catch the live stream video at the top of the page.

Unless they’re hospitalized for precautionary measures, expect headlining fighters Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane, as well as co-headliners Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo to be present at the presser. UFC president Dana White also typically participates in the press conference after every pay-per-view, and his Q&A with the media is usually what starts things. You can also expect to hear the Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night bonuses to be announced. We often get some great moments and quote gold from these pressers, so it’s definitely worth tuning in.

Please note that depending on what time the card ends, the press conference may start later than originally scheduled. Or if we’re lucky, it’s on time. It’s pretty late, after all.