UFC 270 bonuses: Moreno and Figueiredo put on a show in bonus winning performances

The Honda Center in Anaheim, California was the setting where UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane went down. The night ended with two submissions, three knockouts and six decisions.

FOTN: Moreno vs Figueiredo

POTN: Said Nurmagomedov, Vanessa Demopoulos

We saw some pretty cool finishes on the prelims, and then a couple of descent decisions, plus one fire one. That fuego was Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry, which saw these bantamweights push a flyweight pace on the feet. Ultimately it was the UFC newcomer in Henry who dished out more of the punishment, to cash in as the card-high betting underdog.

Before that, there was some slick striking from welterweight prospect, Jack Della Maddalena, who scored a quick TKO of Pete Rodriguez. Tony Gravely avoided a ton of guillotines from Saimon Oliveira, and landed eleven takedowns en route to a unanimous decision. In what was absolute madness, Matt Frevola landed four knockdowns before putting away Genaro Valdez with ground strikes in a total of three-minutes and fifteen-seconds.

Also on the prelims, Vanessa Demopoulos was dropped with a hefty overhand right from Silvana Gomez Juarez in the opening round, but instantly recovered just to snag an armbar and get the tap. Kicking off the card, Jasmine Jasudavicius won her UFC debut with a unanimous nod over Kay Hansen.

Preliminary Card

Victor Henry def. Raoni Barcelos by unanimous decision (30-27 x3): Bantamweight

Jack Della Maddalena def. Pete Rodriguez by TKO at 2:59 of round 1: Welterweight

Tony Gravely def. Saimon Oliveira by unanimous decision (30-27 x3): Bantamweight

Matt Frevola def. Genaro Valdez by TKO at 3:15 of round 1: Lightweight

Vanessa Demopoulos def. Silvana Gomez Juarez by submission (Armbar) at 2:25 of round 1: Strawweight

Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Kay Hansen by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2): (W) Flyweight

The UFC 270 PPV main card ended with a heavyweight title unification bout the involved the champion, Francis Ngannou, relying on his grappling to earn a unanimous decision over the interim champ, Ciryl Gane. Before that, Deiveson Figueiredo was caught up in another insane war (for the third time) with Brandon Moreno, this time walking away with a unanimous decision and his flyweight belt back. Stay tuned for news of their fourth fight getting booked.

Michel Pereira had to overcome getting pressured in the opening round to rally and win a unanimous decision over Andre Fialho. Said Nurmagomedov made quick work of Cody Stamann, pulling off a guillotine choke in just 47-seconds. Opening up the PPV main card, 22-year-old Michael Morales made good on his UFC debut with a sensational first-round TKO of Trevin Giles. This welterweight is one to keep an eye on.

Main Card

Francis Ngannou def. Ciryl Gane by unanimous decision (48-47 x2, 49-46): Heavyweight title

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Brandon Moreno by unanimous decision (48-47 x3): Flyweight title

Michel Pereira def. Andre Fialho by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Welterweight

Said Nurmagomedov def. Cody Stamann by submission (Guillotine) at :47 of round 1: Bantamweight

Michael Morales def. Trevin Giles by TKO at 4:06 of round 1: Welterweight