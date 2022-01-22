UFC 270: LIVE YT Radio-Style PBP – ‘N’Gannou vs Gane’ and ‘Moreno vs Figueiredo 3’ Commentary

Join us Saturday, January 22nd, 2022, for a LIVE ‘radio style’ play-by-play broadcast in the player above of the UFC 270 PPV (pay-per-view) MAIN CARD, with LIVE updates, commentary, results & reactions; which will begin at 10PM/7PM ETPT, around the start of the Main Card opener between ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley and Raulian Paiva. The event is being simulcast in English & Spanish on ESPN+ from the Honda Center, Anaheim, CA.

Throughout the telecast, our host, Matt Ryan, & co-host Brendan Sokler, will bring you all of the face-punching goodness the UFC can provide...along with the completely legal and totally not real person Dan A. White. The team will be streaming LIVE from the YELLiNG! studios inside the diner from the Series Finale of The Sopranos. Please join us and be sure to subscribe to Combat Culture on YouTube while you are there.

The UFC showcases ‘The hardest recorded puncher in the world”, Francis N’Gannou, fighting for the Undisputed UFC Heavyweight title, his first bout since defeating Stipe Miocic at UFC 260. The Frenchman is currently ranked #4 in the men’s overall pound-for-pound rankings at this time. He is squared up against fellow Frenchman, UFC Interim Heavyweight Champ, Ciryl Gane, who is currently sitting at #15 in those rankings.

Meanwhile, the co-main event features our second title fight battle today, as UFC Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno puts his Crown as the first-ever Mexican-born fighter to win a UFC Championship on the line against top challenger, former Champion, Deiveson Figueiredo, in their trilogy bout. Moreno is currently ranked #10 in the men’s pound-for-pound rankings, while Figueiredo hasn’t hit that list he has secured the #1 slot in their division, just under the champ.

Also on the card, we have a highly-anticipated Welterweight match between Michel ‘Demolidor’ Pereira and Andre Fialho. As well as an exciting matchup between Bantamweights, Cody ‘Spartan’ Stamann and Said Nurmagomedov, not to mention a Welterweight scrap in our main card opener between Michael Morales and Trevin ‘The Problem’ Giles.

Plus, a promising showdown in our featured prelim including Bantamweights Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor ‘La Mangosta’ Henry... which is expected not to disappoint, as part of our six-bout undercard. What a wild Saturday full of fights we have to share with you!

Here’s a look at the UFC 270: ‘Francis N’Gannou vs Ciryl Gane’ fight card & current records —

ESPN+ PPV MAIN CARD 10PM/7PM ETPT:

UFC Heavyweight Championship —

11. Francis N’Gannou 16-3 #1 vs. Ciryl Gane 10-0 #3

UFC Flyweight Championship —

10. Brandon Moreno 19-5 #1 vs. Deiveson Figueiredo 20-2 #2

9. 170lbs: Michel Pereira 26-11 #17 vs. Andre Fialho 14-3 #1

8. 135lbs: Cody Stamann 19-4 #25 vs. Said Nurmagomedov 14-2 #27

7. 170lbs: Michael Morales 12-0 #5 vs Trevin Giles 14-3 #34

Remember that BloodyElbow.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 270 fight card right HERE. Tonight’s show will air as a PPV event on ESPN+. Coverage will start with five Early Preliminary card fights on UFC Fight Pass, which should commence around 7PM/4PM ETPT. The four Featured Prelims will air on ESPN+/ESPN at 8PM/5PM ETPT. Finally, the main card will air on ESPN+ PPV. That kicks off at 10PM/7PM ETPT, which is when our live stream commentary will begin for you on our Combat Culture YouTube Channel.

Although we are not providing a radio-style play-by-play prelims show, we will have results posts for you here on Bloody Elbow. Here is a look at the Prelims Card, with current results and updated fight records:

ESPN/ESPN+ PRELIMS 8PM/5PM ETPT:

6. 135lbs: Victor Henry 22-5 #1 DEF. Raoni Barcelos 16-3 #18 — DEC, Unanimous (30-27x3)

5. 170lbs: Jack Della Maddalena 11-2 #2 DEF. Pete Rodriguez 4-1 #157 — KO/TKO, Counter Left at 2:50 of Rd 1

4. 135lbs. Tony Gravely 22-7 #49 DEF. Saimon Oliveira 18-4 #9 — DEC, Unanimous (30-27x3)

5. 155lbs: Matt Frevola 9-3 #43 DEF. Genaro Valdéz 10-1 #14 — KO/TKO, G&P at 3:15 of Rd 1

UFC FIGHT PASS EARLY PRELIMS 7PM/4PM ETPT:

2. 115lbs: Vanessa Demopoulos 7-4 DEF. Silvana Gómez Juárez 10-4 — SUB, Armbar at 2:25 of Rd 1

1. 125lbs: Jasmine Jasudavicius 7-1 DEF. Kay Hansen 7-5 — DEC, Unanimous (27-30, 28-29, 28-29)

