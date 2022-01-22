UFC 270 video: Embedded, part 6 - ‘Nice bling bling’

UFC 270 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the sixth and final episode for this weekend’s big show in Anaheim, and it serves as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

We start, as usual, with Brandon Moreno. A UFC PI rep talks about how they help fighters like Moreno handle the “acute” part of their weight cut as Moreno does a light workout.

Official weigh-in time. Jon Anik talks up the flyweight title fight as Moreno makes goofy faces. He runs up to the scale to big cheers and weighs in at 124. Deiveson Figueiredo runs up afterward and hits 124 as well. Impressive. Ciryl Gane saunters up and hits 247. Francis Ngannou shows up with Kamaru Usman. Ngannou is 257.

Straight to the ceremonial weigh-ins now. Figgy gets booed. Moreno gets a huge ovation. Figgy tries to bait him by flipping him off and flinching at him. Moreno is chill as could be. Gane and Ngannou stand respectfully apart from each other. Gane compliments Ngannou on his chain.

It’s here! UFC 270 goes down in a few short hours!