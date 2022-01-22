UFC 270 video: Embedded, part 5 - ‘Maybe your mother is scared of you’

UFC 270 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the fifth episode for this weekend’s big show in Anaheim, and it serves as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

We start with Brandon Moreno doing some stretching and getting a sweat on. He’s singing as usual, and upbeat. He makes a joke about the Embedded cameras being there again while he cuts some weight.

Kamaru Usman! He’s there for Francis Ngannou. Usman is excited to see him perform, but nervous. Ciryl Gane is going through the motions, preparing for everything that might come his way in the Octagon. They have a training partner brought in to mimic Ngannou, but Lopez admits that no one has the power of the big man.

Daniel Cormier shows up for media and play-wrestles with Ngannou. Jon Anik asks him about taking the belt to Cameroon. He admits that there’s pressure on him. Ngannou walks out and runs into Moreno, who is playing with nunchuks. He hands them to Ngannou, who claims not to know how to use them...then starts using them right away. Everyone is impressed.

Press conference time. Moreno and Figgy chirp back and forth in three different languages. Ngannou is respectful, or appears to be. Gane doesn’t think he really respects him or his coach. They square off. Moreno makes goofy faces. The crowd boos Figgy. Ngannou tells Gane that no matter what, he respects him as they square off.

And that’s it! UFC 270 goes down TONIGHT in Anaheim!