UFC 270 fight card primer: Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo 3

The co-main event of UFC 270 will feature a flyweight title fight between Brandon Moreno (19-5-2 MMA, 7-2-2 UFC) and Deiveson Figueiredo (20-2-1 MMA, 9-2-1 UFC). UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane airs live from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California this Saturday, January 22nd. The main card will start with a fight time of 10:00 p.m. ET/7.00 p.m. PT, with the ESPN/ESPN+ prelims beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT and the early prelims kicking off at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT.

How do these two stack up?

Moreno: 28 years old | 5’7” | 70” reach

Figueiredo: 34 years old | 5’5” | 68” reach

What have these two done recently?

Moreno: W - Deiveson Figueiredo (SUB) | D - Deiveson Figueiredo (DRAW) | W - Brandon Royval (TKO)

Figueiredo: L - Brandon Moreno (SUB) | D - Deiveson Figueiredo (DRAW) | W - Alex Perez (SUB)

How did these two get here?

It all started at UFC 255.

Deiveson Figueiredo was supposed to defend his flyweight championship against Cody Garbrandt, but a torn bicep and severe case of COVID-19 forced ‘No Love’ to withdraw. ‘‘Deus da Guerra’ was to remain on the card and received a new opponent in Alex Perez, who was scheduled to meet Brandon Moreno in a No. 1 contender fight. Moreno was then paired against short-notice replacement Brandon Royval. Figueiredo finished Perez via first-round submission, while Moreno knocked out Royval in the first round. It was obvious these two would fight next, and they did.

Less than a month later, Figueiredo and Moreno shared the Octagon at UFC 256, where they were involved in a ‘Fight of the Year’ candidate. After a back-and-forth affair, the fight would end in a majority draw. The result left more to be desired, and the UFC decided that an immediate rematch was appropriate. They met again at UFC 263 and this time, a more definitive ending was produced. Moreno submitted Figueiredo in the third round to claim the 125-pound title and made history as the first Mexican-born champion in the UFC.

Though he believed other contenders deserved a shot, Moreno ultimately accepted a trilogy fight against Figueiredo, which will happen at UFC 270 on Saturday night.

Why should you care?

Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo have fought twice and put on a show in both fights. Their third (and potentially final) meeting should be no different.