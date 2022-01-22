Neil Magny set to miss out on Khamzat Chimaev, UFC targeting him for Columbus card

According to MMA Fighting Octagon veteran Neil Magny is set to appear at UFC Columbus. That outlet states he has agreed to face Max Griffin. However, they add, no contracts have been signed in relation to the proposed bout.

Magny had been one of a number of fighters campaigning to fight hot prospect Khamzat Chimaev. Magny has actually been calling for that fight since the summer of 2020, back when Chimaev and the UFC were peddling the ‘no one wants to fight’ story-line.

Despite claims that the welterweight division was afraid of the undefeated Chechen Magny maintained that this is a fight he wanted to take. Magny and Chimaev also exchanged taunts over Twitter over a potential fight.

For whatever reason, though, it appears the UFC are as interested in a Magny vs. Chimaev fight now as they were in 2020.

In Griffin Magny finds an 18-8 opponent who is currently on a three fight winning streak. Griffin entered the UFC in 2016 and holds notable wins over Mike Perry, Ramiz Brahimaj and Carlos Condit.

Last time out, at UFC Vegas 26 last May, Magny beat Geoff Neal to move to second on the list of most UFC wins ever in the welterweight division. His marker of 18 is just one shy of Georges St-Pierre’s all-time record.

Magny’s win over Neil saw him rebound from a loss to Michael Chiesa last January. The Chiesa lost came after three impressive wins, over Robbie Lawler, Anthony Rocco Martin and Li Jingliang.

UFC Columbus is slated to take place on March 26. The current headliner is set as former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksander Rakic. The co-main is scheduled to feature Michelle Waterson vs. Amanda Ribas.

Also planned for the card are Askar Askarov vs. Kai Kara-France and Matt Brown vs. Bryan Berberena.