UFC 270 final odds: Gane favored, but prop bet for Ngannou by KO billed as most likely outcome

It’s fight day (January 22) for UFC 270, the first PPV event of the 2022 calendar year, and it’s happening from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. In the main event, we’ve got heavyweight king, Francis N’gannou, throwing down with the interim champ, Ciryl Gane, in a title unification bout. Before that, though, let’s take a peek at the closing betting odds, and a couple of prop bets, regarding this contest to determine the baddest man on the planet.

As of our midweek odds post, we discovered that Gane was a -150 betting favorite, with Ngannou being served up as a +130 underdog. Since the weigh-ins, this line has tightened up a tiny bit, sending Ciryl to -145 and Francis to +125. Now let’s get to the propositions.

The bookies are fairly confident that this five round main event will be ending early, as the prop bet for ‘Fight to go the Distance’ has the ‘No’ option strongly favored at -280, with a +200 comeback on the ‘Yes’ selection.

Of all of the ways that the UFC 270 main event could possibly end, and despite Gane being listed as the overall betting favorite, the method of victory with the best odds of happening belongs to the prop bet ‘Francis Ngannou To Win By KO/TKO/DQ’ at +165. After that, there’s ‘Ciryl Gane To Win By KO/TKO/DQ’ on deck at +200, followed by ‘Ciryl Gane To Win By Decision’ trending at +250.

Among the less likely outcomes, according to the betting lines, are the props ‘Ciryl Gane To Win By Submission’ residing at +900, ‘Francis Ngannou To Win By Decision’ a bit larger at +1200, and then ‘Francis Ngannou To Win By Submission’ way up high at +2500. Of course there’s always the low possibility of a draw, which can be found with a moneyline of +5000.

Check out the UFC 270 betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings:

