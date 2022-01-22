Ronaldo Souza considers boxing match against Vitor Belfort: ‘I think it would be cool’

Now a retired MMA fighter, former Strikeforce champion and UFC contender Ronaldo Souza knows what he wants to do first following a career in jiu-jitsu and mixed martial arts: try boxing.

Although he has mentioned this interest in stepping into the ring before, ‘Jacare’ now seems to be more serious about it. In fact, the 42-year-old even knows who he would like to take on first. In an interview with Ag Fight, Ronaldo expressed a desire to face fellow Brazilian Vitor Belfort.

“I think would be a good fight,” Jacare said. “A rematch, right? Who knows. I think it would be cool. I don’t mean to sound disrespectful. it’s quite the opposite. I think it’s a fight that would sell well and a lot of people would like to see.

“Everyone knows Vitor Belfort for the power he has in his hands. I believe it would be a good fight. But I don’t know if it can happen.”

Souza (26-10-1 NC) retired from the sport on a four-fight losing streak against Andre Muniz, Kevin Holland, Jan Blachowicz and Jack Hermansson. The 42-year-old’s last win happened in November 2018, when he knocked out former middleweight champion Chris Weidman. In May 2016, Souza scored a TKO win over Belfort, at UFC 198.

Most recently, Vitor returned to boxing to face former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield. The ‘Phenom’ won the fight via TKO in the first round of their exhibition, back in September 2021.