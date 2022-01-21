 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Stream UFC 270 Watch UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane live stream right here!

Filed under:

Viviane Araujo vs. Andrea Lee targeted for UFC’s May 14th event

A key women’s flyweight bout is set for this May.

By Mookie Alexander
/ new
Andrea Lee poses for a portrait after her victory at UFC Vegas 42.
Andrea Lee poses for a portrait after her victory at UFC Vegas 42.
Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC

The UFC’s women’s flyweight division could see a major rankings shake-up this spring.

MMA Junkie reports that a matchup between Andrea Lee and Viviane Araujo is in the works for a May 14th event, which at the moment has neither a location nor a venue. Maybe it’s a Fight Night, maybe it’s a pay-per-view, who knows?

Araujo (10-3) is coming off a decision loss to Katlyn Chookagian at UFC 262 in May. The Brazilian is 4-2 inside the Octagon, with notable wins over Roxanne Modafferi, Alexis Davis, and a spectacular KO of Talita Bernardo in her debut (which was contested at bantamweight).

Lee (13-5) has won two in a row, including a submission of Antonina Shevchenko and a corner stoppage TKO of Cynthia Calvillo back in November. It’s been a heck of a turnaround for ‘KGB,’ who’d previously lost three straight to Joanne Wood, Lauren Murphy, and Roxanne Modafferi.

Current UFC women’s flyweight rankings have Araujo at #6 and Lee at #8.

Miesha Tate vs. Lauren Murphy is also in line for the UFC’s May 14th card, but there’s no word yet on what the main event will be.

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...