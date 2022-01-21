Viviane Araujo vs. Andrea Lee targeted for UFC’s May 14th event

The UFC’s women’s flyweight division could see a major rankings shake-up this spring.

MMA Junkie reports that a matchup between Andrea Lee and Viviane Araujo is in the works for a May 14th event, which at the moment has neither a location nor a venue. Maybe it’s a Fight Night, maybe it’s a pay-per-view, who knows?

Araujo (10-3) is coming off a decision loss to Katlyn Chookagian at UFC 262 in May. The Brazilian is 4-2 inside the Octagon, with notable wins over Roxanne Modafferi, Alexis Davis, and a spectacular KO of Talita Bernardo in her debut (which was contested at bantamweight).

Lee (13-5) has won two in a row, including a submission of Antonina Shevchenko and a corner stoppage TKO of Cynthia Calvillo back in November. It’s been a heck of a turnaround for ‘KGB,’ who’d previously lost three straight to Joanne Wood, Lauren Murphy, and Roxanne Modafferi.

Current UFC women’s flyweight rankings have Araujo at #6 and Lee at #8.

Miesha Tate vs. Lauren Murphy is also in line for the UFC’s May 14th card, but there’s no word yet on what the main event will be.