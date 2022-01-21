UFC 270 video: Embedded, part 4 - ‘This is a nice part of Mexico’

UFC 270 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the fourth episode for this weekend’s big show in Anaheim, and it serves as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

For the third time in four episodes, we start off at Brandon Moreno’s house. He plays with his kids and says goodbye to his wife before setting out, while repeating the same mantra - “And still!”. His whole team is outside, since so many of them are on the fight card.

Deiveson Figueiredo is ready to set out to Cali from Phoenix. He’s never fought in California before but has been there, so he’s prepared for the climate. The flight was very short, which makes him happy. Moreno arrives in Anaheim, which he calls “a nice part of Mexico”. That was funny. Figgy signs posters while his manager plays Getting Figgy With It for him. Yeah. He shows off the outline of a new tattoo.

Francis Ngannou shows up at the RCVA gym, which is massive. The founder talks about the history, with BJ Penn needing somewhere out of Hilo to work and this place got built. Bisping won his title out of this gym too. Ngannou gets in a light workout.

Figgy’s coach says some stuff I didn’t pay attention to. Figgy puts on the spongebob sauna to cut weight.

Ciryl Gane does a photoshoot, as his coach says it will be an emotional fight since he knows both guys. Gane shakes hands with Glover Teixeira as Fernand Lopez says he wants to prove that you can be a champion living in Paris, in Europe. Gane doesn’t believe that it’s strictly power vs. technique because both of them have plenty of both.

Moreno does some media with Bisping. He says that Figueiredo had to change up his whole camp or things would end the same this time around.

Ngannou walks through the lobby and greets “Cowboy”, Cody Stamann. He talks to Bisping, saying that Gane will be a tough fight but it’s different than the Stipe Miocic. He thinks Miocic has a better chin than Gane. He can’t wait until the cage door is closed and it’s just him and Cyril.

And that’s it! UFC 270 goes down tomorrow night in Anaheim.