Tyron Woodley prefers MMA fight with Dan Hardy: Boxing ‘would be letting him off the hook’

In the later months of 2021, welterweights Dan Hardy and Tyron Woodley began beefing with each other. In November, the two were reportedly set to face each other in a boxing match sometime during the year, but nothing was ever finalized.

But if a fight does materialize, Woodley prefers it to be under MMA rules. During his recent appearance on The MMA Hour, the former UFC champion explained why.

“They were talking to me about him and there was some good money out there,” Woodley said (via MMA Fighting). “There’s been a lot of good money out there for a lot of different fights, so I’m going to look at it, but I was thinking about the boxing thing with Dan. I think it would be letting him off the hook.

“If I fought him in MMA it would be a little elbow, a little knee, a little b-tch slap. I need some hands open so I can do some of that. I don’t know, potentially we’ll see.”

There seems to be some genuine dislike between the two, and Woodley had this to say about Hardy.

“I don’t even want to give Dan Hardy the clout. I want to say some bullshit about him, but I really don’t want to give him the clout,” Woodley said. “One, who gives a f–k about a dyed-up mohawk right now.

“Stop dude, you f–ng 90. Get the dye off, you not ‘The Outlaw’ no more. You ain’t swung at a face in 10 years, so stop with The Outlaw shit.

The 39-year-old Woodley last fought in December in a boxing rematch with YouTuber Jake Paul and lost via faceplant KO in the sixth round.

The 39-year-old Hardy hasn’t fought since 2012 when he defeated Amir Sadollah via decision. He was forced to put his career on hold in 2013 after being diagnosed with Wolff–Parkinson–White syndrome, a heart condition.