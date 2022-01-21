UFC 270 weigh-in live stream

The UFC’s first pay-per-view event of 2022 is here! And it’s packing quite the punch with a heavyweight title reunification bout in the headline slot. The co-main also sees a title on the line, in a trilogy bout to boot.

The headliner is Francis Ngannou taking on Ciryl Gane (who was given a interim heavyweight title belt to pressure the Cameroonian back into the Octagon). The co-main has Brandon Moreno putting his flyweight title on the line versus Deiveson Figueiredo.

The main card doesn’t have much name recognition beyond those two fights (enjoy the PPV cost increase everyone!). Before the title fights Michel Pereira is scheduled to face Andre Fialho. Rounding out the PPV are Cody Stamann vs. Said Nurmagomedov and Rodolfo Veira vs. Wellington Turman.

The prelims are headlined by Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Jourdain. There are four early prelims, too. The featured early prelim is Tony Gravely vs. Saimon Oliveira. You can bet on the full card at DraftKings Sportsbook.

However, before any of these fights go ahead the competitors must make it past the scales (and their COVID tests — good luck with that with Omicron out in these streets). So who knows what might happen during the weigh-ins.

Thankfully, you can watch all the action below with video provided by our friends at MMA Fighting. The stream goes live at 12 PM ET.

Full results:

Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 PM ET):

Heavyweight championship: Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane

Flyweight championship: Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Welterweight: Michel Pereira vs. Andre Fialho

Bantamweight: Cody Stamann vs. Said Nurmagomedov

Middleweight : Rodolfo Vieira vs. Wellington Turman *

Welterweight: Michael Morales vs. Trevin Giles

Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+ at 8 PM ET):

Featherweight: Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Jourdain

Bantamweight: Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry

Welterweight: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Pete Rodriguez

Bantamweight: Tony Gravely vs. Saimon Oliveira

Early Prelims (ESPN+ at 5:30 PM ET):

Strawweight: Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez

Lightweight: Matt Frevola vs. Genaro Valdez

Flyweight: Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Kay Hansen

*Rodolfo Vieira withdraw due to a medical issue. His fight with Wellington Turman has been postponed.