Stop playing with me - Nate Diaz slams UFC for ‘slowing down’ Poirier fight; Dana White responds

2022 began with what appeared to be a positive sign towards a fight between Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz.

As Poirier told Teddy Atlas a few weeks after his UFC 269 loss, he’d already agreed to a “super short-notice” bout with the UFC superstar. The organization, however, reportedly pulled the plug on the would-be booking.

From their end, both Diaz and Poirier still want to push through with the fight. This week, Diaz posted this tweet directed at the UFC.

@ufc stop playing wit me consider this my signature to fight this fucker I been trying to fight for a minute quit slowing down the real fight game it’s time pic.twitter.com/6LTkbw9Fs0 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 19, 2022

Poirier also made his intentions known through a series of tweets.

The real fight game — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) January 19, 2022

I'm gonna fight your ass — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) January 19, 2022

UFC president Dana White was later asked by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto about Diaz’s tweet. The boss leaned on an affirmative answer, but he gave his usual response.

“Of course, we’re interested. This is what we do. We make fights every weekend. What happens is, guys just wanna jump out of nowhere and say, ‘Alright, I wanna do this, I wanna do that,’” he said.

“We have fights booked up until, I wanna say, May 2nd, right now. Everything is in place, everything is done. Obviously, Nate Diaz will get fights…

“I say this all the time, been saying this for 20 years: we’re contracted to (give guys fights). Three times a year, they’ve got to get fights. (Nate will) get a fight.”

Diaz and Poirier were previously booked for UFC 230 in 2018. The fight was subsequently scrapped after the latter pulled out due to an injury.