UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane preview - Is Cody Stamann fighting for his job?

Outside of the title fights, the main card of UFC 270 is very thin. I’m not saying the fights are bad. They are competitive, well-matched contests. But they are very much lacking in terms of the quality that have been populating PPV main cards for the last year or two. I’ll give the UFC some leeway in the that COVID and injuries ravaged the depth of the card, but there wasn’t a lot of depth even before those fights were wiped away by the PPV standards. Nevertheless, Said Nurmagomedov is underrated in terms of excitement and you never know what Michel Pereira might do. He could pull off the most incredible KO we’ve ever seen... or he could provide a stinker of a performance.

Cody Stamann vs. Said Nurmagomedov, Bantamweight

The amount of hate Stamann gets boggles the mind. While I’d agree with the idea he isn’t an elite fighter – and I’m not sure of anyone who would think that – he has proven himself to be an effective gatekeeper to the official UFC rankings. It isn’t a sexy role by any means, but it is a needed role.

I suppose a lot of the hate surrounding him has to do with his lack of flash, his last finish coming before he made his UFC debut four-and-a-half years ago. Stamann lacks power and his grappling game is focused almost exclusively on control as opposed to doing damage, much less finding a finish. That said, there is a beauty to the simplicity of his game. He crashes the pocket with simple boxing combinations before ducking out in hopes of avoiding return damage. Given his short reach, it’s a wonder he’s found the level of success he has using that strategy. Of course, the only reason it works is because he can threaten with his takedowns.

Then again, against the highest level of competition, Stamann hasn’t been able to get either his wrestling or striking working. The question is whether Nurmagomedov falls into that category of competition. Nurmagomedov isn’t the wrestler that others with his name are, but he is a much more diverse striker. When people think of Nurmagomedov, they don’t typically think of a power striker, but he has secured two first round finishes in his four UFC fights, kicks playing a part in both of those finishes. Perhaps more encouraging, Nurmagomedov has showed improved timing on the counter, something he’ll have an opportunity to use when Stamann crashes the pocket.

However, the other question is whether Nurmagomedov will be able to stop Stamann’s takedowns. The Russian’s lone UFC loss saw him struggle to stop Raoni Barcelos from taking him down. Barcelos may be a better athlete than Stamann, but he doesn’t have the gas tank Stamann does. Plus, Stamann has proven to be exceptionally durable, never having been finished via strikes in his career. Adding motivation, Stamann could end up on the chopping block with a loss. However, Nurmagomedov has a strong guard and the ability to climb back to his feet pretty quickly. I’ve wavered back-and-forth on this contest, looking at it as a dog-or-pass situation from a betting perspective. Given his explosiveness, Nurmagomedov feels like the right pick. Nurmagomedov via decision