The Level Change Podcast 158: Twitter Q & A

Welcome to the The Level Change Podcast, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes, Mookie Alexander and Victor Rodriguez, featuring the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights, and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears. Here is a summary of the topics discussed, complete with the time stamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

EPISODE 158

Will MMA ever return to the days of true contenders, rankings that matter and belts meaning something? Or are we firmly and forever stuck in the entertainment era?

Serious: Since Max Holloway wasn’t available initially. If he’s good to go soon, does the UFC wait until the winner of Korean Zombie/Volkanovski or book him vs. another contender?

Silly: What will prevent Tenshin vs. Takeru from happening? A new COVID variant or something else.

Who is the heaviest #UFC champion of all time a prime Mighty Mouse would have beaten?

How bad will the UFC section of the Metaverse be and will we ever be able to face the virtual pain?

Is it the best time in MMA history to be a washed UFC fighter, with the Pauls providing a decent retirement plan?

Why hasn’t any male fighter tried licking their opponent’s nipples to get them off their game? There’s no rule against it.

