Video: Watch UFC fighter get schooled by self-defense meme guy

Dale Brown and his Detroit D.U.S.T. system of self defense have become a sudden sensation. Videos of Brown disarming students of dangerous weapons with a flick of the wrist and a little well placed pressure have become the fodder of memes all across the internet. But if many have found them good for a laugh, they’ve Brown’s work has also sparked some notable detractors.

“I don’t even know his name. I just wanna fight the guy,” UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa said in a recent interview. “He makes me angry. The guy that makes people go in circles when they’re attacking him. Yes, him. I wanna fight him.”

And while there may be half a world between Tuivasa and Detroit, MI, other UFC fighters have a bit easier access to Brown and his much-memed training techniques. Enter noted middleweight knockout artist Joaquin Buckley, who took the trip up north to see for himself whether Detroit D.U.S.T. was the real deal.

If the video evidence is anything to go by, Brown has a few things to teach even a highly trained professional fighter.

Buckley is coming of a September KO win over Antonio Arroyo at UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann. That victory provided a much needed bounce back from a first round KO loss to Alessio Di Chirico in January of last year. He’s most famed for his viral spinning heel kick KO over Impa Kasanganay in October of 2020, which became a viral sensation for both the UFC and ‘New Mansa.’

He’s currently getting set to take on fellow power-striking knockout threat Abdul Razak Alhassan on a February 19th Fight Night event. That card is scheduled to feature a top-ranked lightweight fight between former champion Rafael Dos Anjos and fast-rising Tiger Muay Thai talent Rafael Fiziev.