UFC Vegas 46 medical suspensions: Giga Chikadze suspended indefinitely

Giga Chikadze was in bad shape when he left the Octagon following his unanimous decision loss to Calvin Kattar at UFC Vegas 46 on Saturday night. The Georgian was virtually unrecognizable, sporting deep cuts and severe bruises on his face from absorbing 144 significant strikes from the New England Cartel product.

Considering how much damage he sustained, it should come as no surprise to see that Chikadze has received an indefinite suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC). He must have a follow-up MRI and be evaluated by a neurosurgeon within two weeks.

Though triumphant in his return to competition, Kattar was also given a lengthy suspension. The No. 5 ranked featherweight contender could be out for six months, pending clearance from an Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) doctor for a nasal bone fracture.

The full list of suspensions can be seen below (obtained by mixedmartialarts.com):

Calvin Kattar (nasal bone fracture): Must have nasal bone fracture cleared by an Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) doctor or no contest until July 15. Minimum suspension/ no contest until March 2 and no contact until Feb. 15

Giga Chikadze: Suspended indefinitely. No contest or contact. Must have follow-up MRI and evaluation by neurosurgeon with a letter within two weeks.

Chase Sherman (laceration above left eye): Suspended until March 2 and no contact until Feb. 15

Brandon Royval (laceration on bridge of nose): Suspended until Feb. 6 and no contact until Jan. 30

Rogerio Bontorin (left knee): Must have left knee cleared by an orthopedic doctor or no contest until July 15. Minimum suspension/no contest until Feb. 6 and no contact until Jan. 30

Katlyn Chookagian (sutures near right eye): Suspended until Feb. 15 and no contact until Feb. 6

Jennifer Maia (laceration on left lip): Suspended until Feb. 15 and no contact until Feb. 6

Dakota Bush: Suspended until Feb. 15 and no contact until Feb. 6

Joanderson Brito (laceration on left eyelid): Suspended until March 2 and no contact until Feb. 15

Joseph Holmes (laceration under left eye): Suspended until March 2 and no contact until Feb. 15

Court McGee (laceration near right eye): Suspended until Feb. 15 and no contact until Feb. 6

Ramiz Brahimaj (laceration above left eye): Suspended until Feb. 15 and no contact until Feb. 6

Brian Kelleher (laceration above right eye): Suspended until Feb. 15 and no contact until Feb. 6

Kevin Croom (laceration under left eye): Suspended until Feb. 6 and no contact until Jan. 30

Charles Rosa (right knee): Must have MRI of right knee. Should result come back positive, clearance from an orthopedic doctor needed or no contest until July 15. Minimum suspension/no contest until Feb. 15 and no contact until Feb. 6