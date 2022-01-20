UFC 270: Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane press conference live stream

We are just two days away from UFC 270 in Anaheim, California, and the two title fights are in the heaviest and lightest men’s weight classes. In the main event, Francis Ngannou puts his heavyweight title on the line against interim champion Ciryl Gane. The co-main event is a men’s flyweight title trilogy between new champion Brandon Moreno and the man he dethroned last year, Deiveson Figueiredo.

Before they go inside the Octagon and before they even weigh-in on Friday, there’s the matter of the pre-fight press conference. Words will be spoken! Questions will be asked! Sentences will be uttered and maybe expletives will be used!

The big names get their time to shine and talk to media, and you can watch the live stream of the UFC 270 presser at the top of the page starting at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT.

Here’s who will be in attendance:

Francis Ngannou - UFC heavyweight champion

Ciryl Gane - UFC interim heavyweight champion

Brandon Moreno - UFC men’s flyweight champion

Deiveson Figueiredo - Former UFC men’s flyweight champion

Dana White - UFC president