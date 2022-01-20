UFC 270 video: Embedded, part 3 - ‘No matter what happens he’s a winner’

UFC 270 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the third episode for this weekend’s big show in Anaheim, and it serves as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

We start off with Francis Ngannou, who is at his barber’s. He likes that to feel good for fight week.

Off to Phoenix, where Deiveson Figueiredo is in a hyperbaric chamber. He does it three or four times a week. He falls asleep in there.

Quickly off to Brandon Moreno, who is getting a haircut too. He talks about Henry Cejudo switching sides and working with Figgy. He doesn’t care, and he’s upbeat. And he’s singing in Spanish again.

Back to Ngannou, who is at Xtreme Couture getting in a session. Dewey Cooper takes the brunt of Ngannou’s aggression with huge pads on.

Ciryl Gane works out, with coach Fernand Lopez singing his praises. Gane says he learns something from every training session, and he knows his mission. Ngannou is the final boss in the video game.

Ngannou flies to LAX. Gane tries on his gloves. Ngannou signs some posters. Not really much to this episode.

And that’s it! UFC 270 goes down this Saturday night in Anaheim.