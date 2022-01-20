The UFC returns to PPV this Saturday with a card somewhat ravaged by COVID and injuries. Still, the main and the co-main event both promise to be fantastic, so as long as Francis Ngannou squares off with Ciryl Gane and Brandon Moreno fights Deiveson Figueiredo to close out the show, the rest really doesn’t matter too much.

For fans interested in diving into the much less interesting undercard, check out the Prelims Vivi below.

Here’s a look at the UFC 270 fight card, as it stood at the time of recording:

ESPN+ PPV CARD | 10pm/7pm ET&PT

Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane — At 5:23, Odds 36:15, Picks, Both: Ngannou

Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo — At 37:57, Odds 50:44, Picks, Both: Moreno

Michel Pereira vs. Andre Fialho — At 51:46, Odds 1:04:06, Picks, Both: Pereira

Cody Stamann vs. Said Nurmagomedov — At 1:05:12, Odds 1:14:46, Picks, Both: Nurmagomedov

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Wellington Turman — At 1:15:49, Odds 1:18:56, Picks, Both: Vieira

ESPN PRELIMS | 8pm/5pm ET&PT

Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Jourdain — At , Odds , Picks, Both: Topuria

Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry — At , Odds , Picks, Both: Barcelos

Michael Morales vs. Trevin Giles — At , Odds , Picks, Both: Giles

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Pete Rodriguez — At , Odds , Picks, Both: Maddalena

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 6pm/3pm ET&PT

Tony Gravely vs. Saimon Oliveira — At , Odds , Picks, Both: Gravely

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez — At , Odds , Picks, Both: Gomez Juarez

Matt Frevola vs. Genaro Valdez — At , Odds , Picks, Both: Feral

Jasmin Jasudavicius vs. Kay Hansen — At , Odds , Picks, Zane: Hansen, Connor: Jasudavicius

For those of you following the picks made on the show, we started tracking them with the July 13th, 2020 Vivisections for ‘Kattar vs. Ige’... Standings for our last event, UFC Vegas 46: Zane went 6/10, Connor tied with 6/10. So far, here are the overall standings: Zane is now 454/721 and Connor is now 444/721.

