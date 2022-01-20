Florida man uses martial arts to fight off suspected necrophile

According to FOX 35 Orlando a teenager has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly tried to ambush and kill a jogger. Authorities believe Logan Smith, 18, planned to store his victim’s body in a closet and use the remains to “fulfill his sexual fantasies”.

However, Smith’s alleged plans were thwarted when his victim used his martial arts training to fight off the suspected attack. The victim reportedly overpowered Smith and detained him until deputies arrived on the scene.

A police report detailed how the alleged attempted assault took place. Investigators claim that Smith told them he had planned the attack after studying the jogger’s movements through his over a six week period. Smith said he decided he wanted to kill the jogger after watching a movie that included graphic depictions of murderous acts.

Smith allegedly told investigators that he planned to ambush the jogger and was armed with a rubber mallet, an aerosol can of Axe deodorant and a belt from a robe. It is also claimed that Smith told investigators that he hoped to kill the victim by strangulation and then drag the body to his home on a bed sheet. The mallet was allegedly to be used to strike the victim and the deodorant was to be sprayed into the victims eyes to disable his vision.

The police report states that Smith waited for the jogger to approach his home and then “walked directly across his street where he hid behind a light pole. He placed the mallet and the Axe aerosol on the ground next to him while he waited for the [victim] to come running down the street as he did regularly for exercise. The defendant waited for the victim to run past the light pole and proceeded to run after him. The defendant then tossed the clothing robe belt over the victim’s head until it was around the front area of the victim’s neck.”

The victim told investigators that he immediately realized he was under attack before using martial arts to defend himself and subdue Smith. The jogger was not injured during this incident.

Smith is being held without bond at the Brevard County Jail Complex in Sharpes, FL. He is due to make his first court appearance on February 10.

Public Defender Blaise Trettis, who represents Smith, told Florida Today, that Smith will be evaluated for a neurodevelopmental disorder.