‘You address nothing that I said’ - Jake Paul continues feud with ‘capitalistic motherf-cker’ Dana White

These two are wasting no time. What started with Jake Paul attempting to lure Jorge Masvidal into a boxing match while still under UFC contract has now blossomed into a full on social media war between Paul and UFC president Dana White.

Earlier in December, in an interview for In Depth with Graham Bensinger, Paul got to talking about his feud with White—including this past Halloween, where he dressed up as the UFC boss, with a large bag of coke in hand.

White responded to that interview with a challenge to Paul, that he’d let himself be tested for cocaine if Paul would get tested for PEDs. Paul countered with an offer that he’d retire from boxing and sign with the UFC to get drug tested by USADA (and fight Jorge Masvidal), if White would increase UFC salaries and revenue sharing. White, it seems, wasn’t all that impressed.

“You never responded to the challenge,” White said in a video released to his Twitter account (transcript via MMA Fighting). “You publicly stated that I use cocaine. I do not. So I told you [that] you could randomly cocaine test me for the next 10 years. I believe that you’re a cheater and I believe that you use steroids, so I want to randomly steroid test you for the next two years. And that thing that you came out with today, nobody on Earth thinks that you really wrote that. You’re too stupid. And for those of you that don’t know — if you’ve ever watched one of his fights and you see the staredowns, the guy that’s standing in the middle with the warlock nose and the big wart on his face, apparently that’s his manager.

“That guy used to be an accountant for me,” White continued. “And let me say this, he no longer works for me and I think he’s a scumbag. But if you two think you can do it better than we do, [that] we’re doing the whole thing wrong and you’re treating fighters better than we do, knock yourself out. Go start your own business, it’s easy to do. Get the warlock on it. The warlock can get it started for you.

“What you and the warlock should be focused on is your business. You’re tanking. You can’t sell pay-per-views. You’re calling out Jorge Masvidal because he’s a pay-per-view superstar. Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor, Mike Tyson, these guys are all superstars. You’re not. You can’t sell pay-per-views. So you do whatever the hell you want to do. I’m ready to roll, buddy. I don’t use cocaine. Do you use steroids? Let’s do this, Jake.”

The “accountant” that White is referencing is former UFC CFO Nakisa Bidarian, who once had an infamous basketball related altercation with former UFC exec Don Gold. Apparently it would seem Bidarian’s exit from the promotion must not have happened on the best of terms. But, if White wasn’t about to rise to the bait of addressing Paul’s demands, it doesn’t seem like Paul is about to take his foot off the gas either.

“You want to talk shit about my manager, who was the CFO of your company, that helped you sell it to endeavor for $4 billion?” Paul responded.

“You’re just a jealous, ugly fuck. You don’t know what true happiness is. You’re the definition of a fucking unhappy billionaire, who thought that money was gonna make their lives better. I feel bad for you.”

“Long story short, you addressed nothing that I said,” Paul continued. “I accepted your challenge, I said that I would fight MMA, I said that I would retire from boxing, and you avoided all of that shit... It shows that you’re in a corner. You’re a dog in a corner, trying to fight to save his whole company. And the embarrassment that I’ve put you through? Everybody sees it.

“And what you can’t accept or love or appreciate is that I’m trying to change the sport forever. And you are one of the most selfish, capitalistic motherfuckers that I’ve ever seen. And everybody else needs you Dana. I’m the only person that doesn’t need you. And I don’t give a fuck about you. But all these people, all your fighters, all of them? They can’t say shit, because you’ll just bench them. You met your maker. I’m not gonna stop. Welcome to the show ladies and gentlemen.”

Paul is reportedly currently taking time away from the boxing ring to not only party in St. Barths, but to work on finalizing a women’s boxing superfight between undisputed lightweight champ Katie Taylor and multiple featherweight title holder Amanda Serrano. No word yet on who his next opponent might be when he returns to competition later in 2022. For now, fans will have to settle for him getting rounds in with White over Twitter.