Chandler vows to beat Ferguson from ‘bell to bell’ after Ferguson accuses him of stalling fight

“I’ll beat you from bell to bell. Pray for a merciful ref”.

By Lewis Mckeever
Michael Chandler has made it no secret that he wants to fight Conor McGregor next but, with ‘The Notorious’ likely sidelined until the summer, ‘Iron Mike’ will need a tune-up fight to fill that void.

And what better opponent than UFC fan-favorite Tony Ferguson?

Ferguson claims he and Chandler have already agreed to fight but that the latter is stalling negotiations.

“There’s My Bitch!!! @MikeChandlerMMA The Brass @danawhite@ufc Relayed Your Message Saying You Would Be Ready For Me April/June. Looks Like Your Trying To Delay That Ass-Whoopin’ I Owe Ya For Cutting In Line Kid- It’s Wrestling Season MF, Man Up- Champ,” Ferguson, who is 0-3 in his last three fights, posted.

Chandler has since responded by promising to beat Ferguson from pillar-to-post if the lightweight matchup does get signed off on.

“Oh Tony. There’s only a handful of guys in this game I truly respect…you’re one of them. Only because of your tenure, not your stature or your current presence in the division. I’ll beat you from bell to bell. Pray for a merciful ref. We shall see if this fight happens,” Chandler Tweeted.

Chandler, the No. 5-ranked lightweight in the world, is looking to rebound from his decision loss to Justin Gaethje, whereas Ferguson is desperate to snap a three-fight skid. ‘El Cucuy’ is still ranked in the top ten despite losing his last three fights to Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, and Beneil Dariush.

