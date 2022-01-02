Julianna Pena: Amanda Nunes ‘will always be considered the GOAT’

Julianna Pena says Amanda Nunes will always be considered the female GOAT despite dethroning ‘The Lioness’ in their historic bantamweight title fight at UFC 269.

Pena, who submitted Nunes in the second round after getting the better of the Brazilian on the feet, explained to FOX Sports Australia why the former double-champ will always be considered the greatest fighter of all time in the eyes of MMA fans worldwide.

“Honestly, that’s the hardest I’ve ever been hit, and those leg kicks really hurt me,” Peña said in an interview last month (h/t MMA News). “A lot of her shots were very powerful, they were the strongest that I have ever felt.

“She is the GOAT for a reason, and she is considered and still will always be considered the greatest of all time, so I literally took those shots, and I thought, ‘Holy cow, I just got hit by a Mack Truck.’ I knew, though, that I had to weather the storm in order to keep the grind on her and to get the win. So I wasn’t deterred at all by the power that I felt.”

Pena has offered Nunes an immediate rematch, and Nunes, who promises to come back better than ever, has accepted.

“I undoubtedly accept the rematch. Give me a little time to get my shit together and I will be back better than ever.”

Nunes is still the UFC women’s featherweight champion and is currently #3 in the UFC women’s pound-for-pound rankings.