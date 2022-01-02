Former UFC champion Rafael dos Anjos angling for rematch with Tony Ferguson

Just a little over five years ago, former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos lost a thrilling five-round unanimous decision to Tony Ferguson. With no fight booked for either man at the moment, RDA wants to run it back.

Dos Anjos tweeted at Ferguson and indicated that he’s ready to fight on February 19th.

@TonyFergusonXT do you have plans for February 19? I gave @ufc green light on my end. — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) January 1, 2022

Dos Anjos (30-13) returned to lightweight in 2020 after consecutive welterweight defeats to Leon Edwards and Michael Chiesa. The Brazilian won a split decision over short notice replacement Paul Felder, but did not fight at all in 2021 after he withdrew from a planned UFC 267 showdown with Islam Makhachev.

Ferguson (25-6) is on a three-fight losing streak, starting with a fifth-round TKO loss to Justin Gaethje for the interim title, followed by two lopsided decisions to current champ Charles Oliveira and top-5 contender Beneil Dariush. ‘El Cucuy’ has not won since a doctor stoppage TKO of Donald Cerrone at UFC 238 in 2019.

Current rankings have RDA at #6 and Ferguson at #7, so it’s a logical rematch to make, so we’ll see if we do get another scrap between these two. We can only hope a potential rematch is anywhere near as good as the first one.

The UFC’s February 19th show has no main event announced, in case you’re wondering.