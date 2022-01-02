Jake Paul outlines goals for 2022, includes healing back from ‘carrying the sport of boxing’

Jake Paul had one hell of a year in 2021.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer continued to rile up the combat sports world and remained unbeaten as a professional, scoring two violent viral knockouts of Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley. Paul has since announced a sabbatical from boxing to focus on promoting a fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano in 2022, but that is not the only goal he has set for himself in the new year.

Paul took to Twitter on Friday with a list of goals, and it includes some serious chiropractic adjustments for what he has done for the sport in recent months.

“Some people are asking about my 2022 goals, wrote Paul. “Here they are: 1. Buy Mayweather Promotions and save them from bankruptcy 2. Hire stylist for Floyd Mayweather 3. Take selfie with Oprah 4. Go [to] chiropractor [to] heal back from carrying the sport of boxing.”

Two of four goals are geared towards Floyd Mayweather Jr., with whom the ‘Problem Child’ shares some history. Paul has campaigned for a fight against Mayweather and trolled the legendary boxer on several occasions. His most infamous attempt came this past June during a media event for an exhibition opposite of his older brother, Logan.

Paul swiped the hat Mayweather was wearing, incited a brawl between both teams and turned the moment into limited-edition merchandise known as the ‘Gotcha Hat’, which was all part of a premeditated plan. Though the plan was a success, Paul has been unable to turn it into a lucrative outing with Mayweather (yet).

When Paul returns to the ring, he has a few options to consider. The 24-year-old has requested UFC fighters Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal to be his next opponent, but would also welcome boxers Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. instead.