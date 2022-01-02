Betting odds: Who will be holding a UFC title at the end of 2022?

Last year in 2021 we saw some UFC titles stay put, while others changed hands. We are now a couple of days into 2022, and online gambling site SportsBetting.ag has just released odds for those taking a long gaze into the future — and you can now gamble on who you think will be holding UFC gold, in each weight class, by the end of the calendar year.

We’ve got rulers like Kamaru Usman at -250, Valentina Shevchenko at -600, and Israel Adesanya at -165 all favored to be leaving 2022 with their respective titles intact. Glover Teixeira dethroned Jan Blachowicz to become light heavyweight king in 2021, but the bookies have three other fighters listed as more likely than him to enter 2023 with a UFC strap around their waist. There’s Jiri Prochazka at +275, Alexander Rakic at +300, and then Magomed Ankalaev at +300. Glover is posted up at +400.

Last year also gave us one of the biggest upsets in the sport’s history when Julianna Pena stopped the great Amanda Nunes to win the bantamweight belt at UFC 269. Despite this major accomplishment, the oddsmakers still list Pena as a +200 underdog, while Nunes is favored at -115 to finish up the year as bantamweight queen.

Who do you think will be a UFC title holder by the end of the year?

Check out these odds for who will be a UFC champion at the end of 2022, courtesy of SportsBetting.ag:

Heavyweight:

Francis Ngannou +225

Cyril Gane +275

Curtis Blaydes +600

Jon Jones +650

Stipe Miocic +650

Derrick Lewis +700

Alexander Volkov +900

Tom Aspinall +1600

Jairzinho Rozenstruik +1800

Chris Daukaus +2500

Tai Tuivasa +2500

Light Heavyweight:

Jiri Prochazka +275

Alexander Rakic +300

Magomed Ankalaev +300

Glover Teixeira +400

Jan Blachowicz +575

Anthony Smith +1000

Thiago Santos +1000

Dominick Reyes +1400

Jamahal Hill +2000

Middleweight:

Israel Adesanya -165

Robert Whittaker +425

Marvin Vettori +700

Jared Canonier +800

Derek Brunson +1100

Jack Hermansson +1200

Khamzat Chimaev +1600

Sean Strickland +1800

Darren Till +2200

Uriah Hall +2500

Welterweight:

Kamaru Usman -250

Khamzat Chimaev +300

Leon Edwards +900

Vincente Luque +900

Belal Muhamad +1000

Gilbert Burns +1000

Sean Brady +1400

Colby Covington +1800

Conor McGregor +2500

Jorge Masvidal +2500

Nate Diaz +2500

Stephen Thompson +3300

Lightweight:

Charles Oliveira +200

Islam Makachev +200

Beneil Dariush +400

Justin Gaethje +600

Conor McGregor +900

Dustin Poirier +900

Michael Chandler +1150

Rafael Dos Anjos +2000

Gregor Gillespie +2500

Rafael Fiziev +2800

Featherweight:

Alexander Volkanovski -180

Max Holloway +350

Chan Sung Jung +675

Giga Chikadze +1100

Calvin Kattar +1600

Josh Emmett +1600

Arnold Allen +2200

Brian Ortega +2500

Bryce Mitchell +2800

Dan Ige +2800

Ilia Topuria +3300

Movsar Evloev +3300

Bantamweight:

Petr Yan -170

Aljamain Sterling +450

TJ Dillashaw +700

Henry Cejudo +1000

Jose Aldo +1000

Meran Dvalihvili +1200

Cory Sandhagen +1400

Sean O’Malley +2200

Dominick Cruz +2500

Rob Font +2500

Marlon Vera +2800

Flyweight:

Brandon Moreno +190

Askar Askarov +350

Deivesen Figueiredo +350

Henry Cejudo +700

Alex Perez +800

Alexandre Pantoja +800

Brandon Royval +1200

Kay Kara France +1200

Rogerio Bontorin +1400

Matheus Nicolau +2000

(W) Featherweight:

Amanda Nunes -600

Kayla Harrisson +325

Norma Dumont +1100

Aspen Ladd +1200

(W) Bantamweight:

Amanda Nunes -115

Julianna Pena +200

Holly Holm +600

Irene Aldana +650

Ketlen Vieira +1100

Aspen Ladd +1400

Miesha Tate +1400

Racquel Pennington +2000

(W) Flyweight:

Valentina Shevchenko -600

Katlyn Chookagian +800

Taila Santos +800

Andrea Lee +1200

Manon Fiorot +1200

Viviane Araujo +1200

Alexa Grasso +1600

Jenifer Maia +2000

Strawweight:

Rose Namajunas +275

Carla Esparza +350

Joanna Jedrzejczyk +450

Weili Zhang +450

Marina Rodriguez +650

Mackenzie Dern +750

Tecia Torres +900

Amanda Lemos +1000

Amanda Ribas +1400

Yan Xiaonan +2000

