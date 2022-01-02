Betting odds: Who will be holding a UFC title at the end of 2022?

Last year in 2021 we saw some UFC titles stay put, while others changed hands. We are now a couple of days into 2022, and online gambling site SportsBetting.ag has just released odds for those taking a long gaze into the future — and you can now gamble on who you think will be holding UFC gold, in each weight class, by the end of the calendar year.
We’ve got rulers like Kamaru Usman at -250, Valentina Shevchenko at -600, and Israel Adesanya at -165 all favored to be leaving 2022 with their respective titles intact. Glover Teixeira dethroned Jan Blachowicz to become light heavyweight king in 2021, but the bookies have three other fighters listed as more likely than him to enter 2023 with a UFC strap around their waist. There’s Jiri Prochazka at +275, Alexander Rakic at +300, and then Magomed Ankalaev at +300. Glover is posted up at +400.
Last year also gave us one of the biggest upsets in the sport’s history when Julianna Pena stopped the great Amanda Nunes to win the bantamweight belt at UFC 269. Despite this major accomplishment, the oddsmakers still list Pena as a +200 underdog, while Nunes is favored at -115 to finish up the year as bantamweight queen.
Who do you think will be a UFC title holder by the end of the year?
Check out these odds for who will be a UFC champion at the end of 2022, courtesy of SportsBetting.ag:
Heavyweight:
Francis Ngannou +225
Cyril Gane +275
Curtis Blaydes +600
Jon Jones +650
Stipe Miocic +650
Derrick Lewis +700
Alexander Volkov +900
Tom Aspinall +1600
Jairzinho Rozenstruik +1800
Chris Daukaus +2500
Tai Tuivasa +2500
Light Heavyweight:
Jiri Prochazka +275
Alexander Rakic +300
Magomed Ankalaev +300
Glover Teixeira +400
Jan Blachowicz +575
Anthony Smith +1000
Thiago Santos +1000
Dominick Reyes +1400
Jamahal Hill +2000
Middleweight:
Israel Adesanya -165
Robert Whittaker +425
Marvin Vettori +700
Jared Canonier +800
Derek Brunson +1100
Jack Hermansson +1200
Khamzat Chimaev +1600
Sean Strickland +1800
Darren Till +2200
Uriah Hall +2500
Welterweight:
Kamaru Usman -250
Khamzat Chimaev +300
Leon Edwards +900
Vincente Luque +900
Belal Muhamad +1000
Gilbert Burns +1000
Sean Brady +1400
Colby Covington +1800
Conor McGregor +2500
Jorge Masvidal +2500
Nate Diaz +2500
Stephen Thompson +3300
Lightweight:
Charles Oliveira +200
Islam Makachev +200
Beneil Dariush +400
Justin Gaethje +600
Conor McGregor +900
Dustin Poirier +900
Michael Chandler +1150
Rafael Dos Anjos +2000
Gregor Gillespie +2500
Rafael Fiziev +2800
Featherweight:
Alexander Volkanovski -180
Max Holloway +350
Chan Sung Jung +675
Giga Chikadze +1100
Calvin Kattar +1600
Josh Emmett +1600
Arnold Allen +2200
Brian Ortega +2500
Bryce Mitchell +2800
Dan Ige +2800
Ilia Topuria +3300
Movsar Evloev +3300
Bantamweight:
Petr Yan -170
Aljamain Sterling +450
TJ Dillashaw +700
Henry Cejudo +1000
Jose Aldo +1000
Meran Dvalihvili +1200
Cory Sandhagen +1400
Sean O’Malley +2200
Dominick Cruz +2500
Rob Font +2500
Marlon Vera +2800
Flyweight:
Brandon Moreno +190
Askar Askarov +350
Deivesen Figueiredo +350
Henry Cejudo +700
Alex Perez +800
Alexandre Pantoja +800
Brandon Royval +1200
Kay Kara France +1200
Rogerio Bontorin +1400
Matheus Nicolau +2000
(W) Featherweight:
Amanda Nunes -600
Kayla Harrisson +325
Norma Dumont +1100
Aspen Ladd +1200
(W) Bantamweight:
Amanda Nunes -115
Julianna Pena +200
Holly Holm +600
Irene Aldana +650
Ketlen Vieira +1100
Aspen Ladd +1400
Miesha Tate +1400
Racquel Pennington +2000
(W) Flyweight:
Valentina Shevchenko -600
Katlyn Chookagian +800
Taila Santos +800
Andrea Lee +1200
Manon Fiorot +1200
Viviane Araujo +1200
Alexa Grasso +1600
Jenifer Maia +2000
Strawweight:
Rose Namajunas +275
Carla Esparza +350
Joanna Jedrzejczyk +450
Weili Zhang +450
Marina Rodriguez +650
Mackenzie Dern +750
Tecia Torres +900
Amanda Lemos +1000
Amanda Ribas +1400
Yan Xiaonan +2000
Be sure to subscribe to our Bloody Elbow Presents YouTube channel to stay up to date with all of our podcast content. Stay glued to Bloody Elbow for all of your event coverage including play-by-play, results, highlights, and more! Happy hunting!
Loading comments...