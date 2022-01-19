UFC 270 midweek betting odds: Francis N’gannou an underdog to Ciryl Gane

UFC 270 will be the promotion’s first PPV event of the 2022 calendar year, and it’s kicking off this Saturday (January 22) from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The top of the billing is a heavyweight title unification bout between the champion, Francis N’gannou, and the interim champ, Ciryl Gane. Before these big men battle for the belt, let’s take a look at the midweek betting odds for Saturday’s card.

N’gannou has absolutely decimated just about everyone he’s ever beaten, including a five-fight KO spree including the capture of the UFC’s heavyweight crown from Stipe Miocic back in March of last year. But, despite that level of brutality, the betting odds currently have the official champion in a +130 underdog position.

The betting favorite here is Gane, who can be found with a -150 moneyline. The technical volume, intelligent footwork, heel hook ability, and knack for neutralization displayed by the interim champion are all great reasons to support the bulk of the bread residing on the side of Ciryl. Bloody Elbow’s own genius analyst, Zane Simon, routinely mentions how true MMA doesn’t take place above 170-pounds. That being said, the skills of Gane are undeniable—but it sure is hard to resist Francis at plus odds against any human challenger.

Check out the UFC 270 betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings:

Be sure to check back in with Bloody Elbow to catch the final betting odds on fight day, as the moneylines tend to shift a bit following the weigh-ins.