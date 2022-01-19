UFC 270 video: Ngannou vs. Gane Media Day live stream

We’ve reached the midway point of UFC 270 fight week, which means it’s time for media day! You’ll get to hear from all of the biggest names from this Saturday’s fight card in personalized media sessions. Words will be spoken! Questions will be answered! Sentences will be completed!

You can watch the UFC 270 media day live stream at the top of the page, starting at 2:30 PM ET/11:30 AM PT (video via MMA Junkie).

Participants:

Francis Ngannou – UFC heavyweight champion

Ciryl Gane – Interim UFC heavyweight champion

Brandon Moreno – UFC flyweight champion

Deiveson Figueiredo – No. 1 UFC flyweight

Michel Pereira – UFC welterweight

Andre Fialho – UFC welterweight

Cody Stamann – UFC bantamweight

Said Nurmagomedov – UFC bantamweight

Rodolfo Vieira – UFC middleweight

Wellington Turman – UFC middleweight

Ilia Topuria – UFC featherweight

Charles Jourdain - UFC featherweight

Additional participants:

Julianna Peña – UFC women’s bantamweight champion

Eric Nicksick, Francis Ngannou Head Coach

Fernand Lopez, Ciryl Gane Head Coach