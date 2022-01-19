UFC 270 video: Ngannou vs. Gane Media Day live stream

We’ve reached the midway point of UFC 270 fight week, which means it’s time for media day! You’ll get to hear from all of the biggest names from this Saturday’s fight card in personalized media sessions. Words will be spoken! Questions will be answered! Sentences will be completed!
You can watch the UFC 270 media day live stream at the top of the page, starting at 2:30 PM ET/11:30 AM PT (video via MMA Junkie).
Participants:
Francis Ngannou – UFC heavyweight champion
Ciryl Gane – Interim UFC heavyweight champion
Brandon Moreno – UFC flyweight champion
Deiveson Figueiredo – No. 1 UFC flyweight
Michel Pereira – UFC welterweight
Andre Fialho – UFC welterweight
Cody Stamann – UFC bantamweight
Said Nurmagomedov – UFC bantamweight
Rodolfo Vieira – UFC middleweight
Wellington Turman – UFC middleweight
Ilia Topuria – UFC featherweight
Charles Jourdain - UFC featherweight
Additional participants:
Julianna Peña – UFC women’s bantamweight champion
Eric Nicksick, Francis Ngannou Head Coach
Fernand Lopez, Ciryl Gane Head Coach
