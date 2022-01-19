UFC 270 video: Embedded, part 2 - ‘Now he’s a calculated killer’

UFC 270 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the second episode for this weekend’s big show in Anaheim, and it serves as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

We start off, like before, at Brandon Moreno’s house. His daughter’s birthday just happens to fall on the day he’s supposed to leave for Cali for the fight, so they did a big party for her early so he could be there. He can’t eat any of the stuff there. There’s a pinata.

Over in Arizona, Deiveson Figueiredo heads to a gun range. He shoots a lot in Brazil, but this is his first time in the US. They have a copy of Moreno’s lego belt that they set up and blow away.

Ciryl Gane is walking through Venice Beach, saying it looks exactly like Grand Theft Auto. He checks out the skate parks and the sunset.

Now we’re at the PI. Francis Ngannou is doing a lighter workout. He’s grabbing tennis balls that are being dropped while he can’t really see. That’s different. Henry Cejudo is working with Figueiredo. He talks about the improvements that he’s made.

Moreno shows up and does some work with his team. Four guys from his Tijuana gym are on the card. Five years ago that would have been impossible.

And that’s it! UFC 270 goes down this weekend in Anaheim.