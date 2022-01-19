Miguel Baeza vs. Dhiego Lima added to UFC Fight Night in April

Miguel Baeza and Dhiego Lima are expected to share the Octagon at an upcoming UFC Fight Night in April.

Both fighters have since confirmed the fight on social media following an initial report from Best Fight Picks on Monday. Baeza and Lima are currently on two-fight losing skids.

After starting his UFC tenure with three highlight-reel stoppages, Baeza has been defeated in back-to-back outings. ‘Caramel Thunder’ dropped a unanimous decision to Santiago Ponzinibbio in a ‘Fight of the Night’ candidate at UFC Vegas 28 last June. The loss to ‘Gente Boa’ was his first as a professional. The 29-year-old returned five months later and suffered another loss, this time a third-round technical knockout loss to Khaos Williams at UFC Vegas 42 in November.

Prior to those defeats, Baeza finished Hector Aldana, Matt Brown and Takashi Sato.

Lima has also hit a slump in his most recent appearances. The runner-up of The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption was bested by Belal Muhammad via decision at UFC 258 before being brutally knocked out by Matt Brown at UFC Vegas 29. The 31-year-old was previously on a three-fight winning streak that included wins over Chad Laprise, Court McGee and Luke Jumeau.

The UFC Fight Night scheduled for April 16 does not have an established location or venue yet. With the addition of Baeza vs. Lima, there are now two fights set for the event. The other one is between lightweights Drakkar Klose and Brandon Jenkins. Stay tuned to Bloody Elbow for updates to the card as they become available.