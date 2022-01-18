UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

Bloody Elbow presents its fight week coverage for UFC 270, which goes down on Saturday, January 22nd at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The main event is a heavyweight championship unification bout between reigning titleholder Francis Ngannou and former teammate and current interim champion Ciryl Gane.

The co-main event is a men’s flyweight trilogy battle between champion Brandon Moreno and former champ Deiveson Figueiredo. In their first matchup, Figueiredo kept his title with a thrilling draw over Moreno to end the 2020 pay-per-view schedule. Their rematch at UFC 263 saw Moreno dominate and submit Figueiredo to become the new champion and the first Mexican-born fighter to ever win a UFC title.

UFC 270 airs live on ESPN+ PPV, with a main card start time of 10 PM ET/7 PM PT and prelims on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT and early prelims on ESPN+ at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT.