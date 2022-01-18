UFC 270 video: Embedded, part 1 - ‘I trained to kill’

UFC 270 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the first episode for this weekend’s big show in Anaheim, and it serves as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

We start off at Brandon Moreno’s house. This event is special to him because it’s not just him fighting on it - he has three other teammates competing on the card as well. He does a training session.

Ciryl Gane showed up in LA early because he’s never been there before. He doesn’t like being away from his family that long. He plays some video games and talks about Francis Ngannou and their prior history. He seems like he’s always an upbeat guy.

Over in Phoenix, Deiveson Figueiredo is preparing for Moreno. He says his weight his good, his camp has been great, and he’s ready to take his belt back to Brazil.

Like the last time Gane was out for a fight, he goes to the driving range. He’s new to golf, but really likes it and thinks he can be good. Him and his teammates have fun with how awful they are.

Figueiredo is getting his hair dyed. He’ll add the red stripe on Saturday.

Over to Ngannou’s house now. He says his camp was pretty intense and now he’s in recovery mode before the fight. He gets a massage as he talks about the difference between being the challenger and the defender. He wants to continue to think like a challenger. He says the interim title is a joke.

And that’s it! UFC 270 goes down this Saturday night in Anaheim.